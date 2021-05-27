Cody Park rides return Friday with free ride event

Rides at Cody Park return Friday with the fourth annual free ride event.
The rides are free starting at 5 p.m. The event will end at 10 p.m. Donations will be accepted for the Autism Society’s North Platte chapter.
Along with rides, there will be areas filled with different activities like temporary kids tattoos, a petting zoo from Dusty Trails and an inflatable T-rex bounce house.
The concession stands will also be open for community members looking for refreshments.
This event is being sponsored by Premier Rental Purchase, Mr. Appliance and Glass Doctor of North Platte.
