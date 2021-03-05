Cody School students collect over 4,000 boxes of macaroni and cheese

Students at Cody Elementary School collected 4,814 boxes of mac 'n' cheese to donate to the North Platte High School Food Pantry.

The project began on March 1 and on Friday, the students and staff celebrated their accomplishment.

“Cody (Elementary) has been fortunate enough to receive and this was an opportunity to give back,” said Principal Tami Eshelman. “Last year we received a washer and dryer and this year we were able to collect 4,814 individual boxes of mac and cheese.

“It is important to partner with our future leaders to know the value of service to others.”

Teacher Stevie Reed’s class won the contest by collecting 1,897 boxes. Brooke Aden’s class took second with 1,223 boxes. Reed’s class won a popcorn party and Aden’s class won an extra recess for their efforts.

On Friday, the school celebrated with a “domino run.” Thousands boxes of macaroni and cheese were lined along the hallways at Cody School. Students watched as the boxes fell.