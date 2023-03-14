After balmy, spring-like weather on Wednesday, North Platte will see a rapid change Wednesday night, in a nod back to winter.

Blowing snow is possible on Thursday, along with the return of much colder temperatures, according to the National Weather Service forecast as of Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 30s Fahrenheit on Thursday and through the weekend. Monday, the first official day of spring, will bring the return of temperatures in the low 40s and another chance of rain and snow.

Light, southerly winds during the day on Wednesday will give way to blustery winds out of the north on Wednesday night. Wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph are expected after midnight, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Following a low temperature of about 27 on Wednesday night, highs will reach only to about 33 on Thursday, under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will increase to 25-30 mph, with 40 mph gusts possible.

There is a 50% chance of rain in the pre-dawn hours on Thursday after 2 a.m. and a 50% chance of snow later on, mainly before 2 p.m. Winds will diminish somewhat, to 15-20 mph, on Thursday night, with gusts up to 35 mph. The low temperature will be about 20 F.

The forecast for Friday is breezy and sunny with a high near 37.