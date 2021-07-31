Colleagues remember Dr. Tamara Hlavaty as 'compassionate and kind'

Dr. Tamara Hlavaty, who practiced medicine in North Platte died on July 26 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado, following a stroke.

Beginning in late 1996, she worked 17 years for Radiology Services and practiced at Great Plains Health in North Platte, where she helped establish the first minimally invasive breast biopsy procedures, according to her obituary.

Great Plains Health issued a statement of condolences from colleagues who worked with Hlavaty at the hospital.

“The Great Plains Health board, administration and medical community are deeply saddened to learn about the untimely death of Dr. Tammy Hlavaty,” said Mel McNea, chief executive officer. “Tammy was compassionate and kind, but most of all an amazing advocate for patients. She will be missed by many throughout our region.”

In the male-dominated field of radiology, Tammy advocated for women and focused much of her work on the early detection of breast cancer.