Colleagues remember Dr. Tamara Hlavaty as 'compassionate and kind'

Dr. Tamara Hlavaty, who practiced medicine in North Platte died on July 26 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado, following a stroke.
Beginning in late 1996, she worked 17 years for Radiology Services and practiced at Great Plains Health in North Platte, where she helped establish the first minimally invasive breast biopsy procedures, according to her obituary.
Great Plains Health issued a statement of condolences from colleagues who worked with Hlavaty at the hospital.
“The Great Plains Health board, administration and medical community are deeply saddened to learn about the untimely death of Dr. Tammy Hlavaty,” said Mel McNea, chief executive officer. “Tammy was compassionate and kind, but most of all an amazing advocate for patients. She will be missed by many throughout our region.”
In the male-dominated field of radiology, Tammy advocated for women and focused much of her work on the early detection of breast cancer.
“On behalf of the Great Plains Health board of directors, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr. Tammy Hlavaty,” said Dr. Ned Mack, Great Plains Health board chairman. “Her dedication to early detection of breast cancer impacted many patients in the North Platte region during the 17 years as she practiced here.”
Great Plains Health chief of medical staff Dr. Michael Simonson said “Tammy was an excellent physician and a kind-hearted individual. She will be missed greatly.”
Hlavaty grew up on the family farm near Indianola and attended a one-room schoolhouse in Ash Creek. She graduated from Republican Valley High School in 1977.
She was awarded a Regents Scholarship to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and graduated from UNL with a bachelor of science in nutrition and completed an internship to become a registered dietitian.
She attended medical school at the University of Arkansas together with then-husband Todd Hlavaty and both earned MD degrees in 1991.