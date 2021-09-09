Colonel Cody's Cruise Car Show draws classic, modern vehicles from all over

The Colonel Cody’s Cruise Car Show attracts both classic and modern vehicles from not only the North Platte area, but throughout Nebraska and beyond the state’s borders.

They have come from Colorado, Kansas, South Dakota and Iowa primarily in the nearly three-decade history of the event.

“Heck, we even had one out of Florida about a year or so ago,” said Jeff Kelly, the president of the Cody Cruisers. “They just happened to be passing through.”

Kelly said that through midweek about 50 vehicles had pre-registered for the show, but added that he would “take a stab in the dark that about 130” will ultimately take part.

“If someone wants to come (with a vehicle), we will find a spot for them,” Kelly said.

The weekend kicks off with Friday’s meet-and-greet event at the Ramada by Wyndham North Platte & Convention Center.

The show itself will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park. The event, which is in its 27th year, scaled back to a one-day show last year and the format has stuck due to the response of the entrants.