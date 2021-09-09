 Skip to main content
Colonel Cody's Cruise Car Show draws classic, modern vehicles from all over
The Colonel Cody’s Cruise Car Show attracts both classic and modern vehicles from not only the North Platte area, but throughout Nebraska and beyond the state’s borders.

They have come from Colorado, Kansas, South Dakota and Iowa primarily in the nearly three-decade history of the event.

Watch last year's Cruise

Classic cars line Memorial Park on Sept. 12, 2020, at the 24th annual Col. Cody's Cruise Show and Shine. About 100 cars filled the park and enthusiasts walked through to view the restored cars that come to North Platte each year. Car owners came from about five different states to participate in the one-day event.

“Heck, we even had one out of Florida about a year or so ago,” said Jeff Kelly, the president of the Cody Cruisers. “They just happened to be passing through.”

Kelly said that through midweek about 50 vehicles had pre-registered for the show, but added that he would “take a stab in the dark that about 130” will ultimately take part.

“If someone wants to come (with a vehicle), we will find a spot for them,” Kelly said.

The weekend kicks off with Friday’s meet-and-greet event at the Ramada by Wyndham North Platte & Convention Center.

The show itself will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park. The event, which is in its 27th year, scaled back to a one-day show last year and the format has stuck due to the response of the entrants.

To cap the event, a cruise on the one-way streets in North Platte will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday in conjunction with the organizers of the Platte River Cruise Night.

The car show will have 80 awards handed out in a variety of categories judged by manufacturer and type of vehicle.

The field typically draws street rods, rat rods, antique, custom and modified cars and pickups.

“We get some modern (cars),” Kelly said. “There are some newer Camaros, Challengers, Mustangs and Corvettes. Just about everybody has something to look at.”

He added there is discussion of bringing in a “celebrity of some sort” for next year’s show.

It’s hard to put a number on crowd size, but Kelly estimates it has been in the thousands. Food, drink and product vendors will be set up at Memorial Park as well as a children’s game area.

“There’s really no way of knowing (the crowd size) because there are so many entrances and exits to the park,” Kelly said. “I don’t know how you would ever keep track.”

He said those who do head to the park come for the cars, and perhaps to reminisce about the past.

“People will come to the show and talk with (the car owners) and say, ‘Gee whiz, when I was 16 or 18, I had one of those,’” Kelly said. “They strike up a conversation that way.”

