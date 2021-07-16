 Skip to main content
Colorado man sentenced to 3 years in prison for 2019 Lake McConaughy incident that resulted in death of Grant man
Timothy L. Walker was sentenced to three years in prison for a fatal fight with a Grant man at Lake McConaughy over the Fourth of July weekend in 2019.

In Keith County District Court on Friday, the 44-year-old Brighton, Colorado, man, received the maximum prison term for attempted manslaughter in Nebraska. Walker also received nine months of post-release supervision for the charge, which is half of the amount he could have been sentenced to.

In addition, Walker received a maximum one-year term for a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault.

The sentences will run at the same time. He was credited with four days served.

Walker pleaded no contest to the amended counts in a May 7 hearing for his physical altercation with Justin Borowski, who was 31-years-old at the time of the incident.

The amended charges were filed April 30 by Keith County Attorney Randy Fair. Court records state that Walker attempted “to kill another without malice, upon a sudden quarrel.”

The plea agreement came four days before a trial was scheduled to begin. Walker was originally charged with felony manslaughter. The July 4 fight that started at Walker’s home just north of the lake after he accused Borowski of stealing his prescription medication. According to court records, Walker described the altercation as “a pushing or shoving match” in a July 5 interview at the Ogallala Police Department.

Borowski’s parents, who were called by a witness to pick him up, took him to Perkins County Community Hospital in Grant. He was diagnosed there with a traumatic brain injury and airlifted to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, where he died.

Breaking News