Colorado Springs man killed in head-on crash on U.S. Highway 34

TRENTON — A 56-year-old Colorado Springs, Colorado, man was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 34 near mile marker 44.

Grant Needham was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Hitchcock County Sheriff's Office media release.

A crash investigation determined that Needham was westbound when he attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him and struck an oncoming semitrailer truck driven by a 64-year-old Arvada, Colorado, man.

The crash was reported at 2:32 p.m.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a contributing factor; lab test results are pending.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Stratton Fire and Ambulance, the Dundy County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Town and Country Towing.