Commander of Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement announces retirement

LINCOLN — The commander of the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division, Capt. Dan Doggett, retired Wednesday after serving the people of Nebraska for more than 34 years.

“Capt. Doggett has left a tremendous impact on the Nebraska State Patrol, through his years of leadership, instruction and service,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our agency, especially the troopers and civilians of the Carrier Enforcement Division, has undoubtedly benefited from Capt. Doggett’s leadership.”

Doggett began his career with the Nebraska State Patrol in 1987, assigned to the Carrier Enforcement Division in North Platte. He has since served in the Patrol Division, Carrier Enforcement and Investigative Services in several areas of the state, including Syracuse, Lincoln, North Platte and Omaha.

“I am proud to have had the opportunity to work alongside dedicated troopers across Nebraska for many years,” he said. “It has been my honor to serve the people of Nebraska.”