The Lincoln County commissioners voted Monday to increase cyber security insurance after hearing from Tanner Pettera of Hub International Insurance.

Lincoln County IT Director David Pate said it is inevitable that security breaches will occur, and he supported raising the insurance to cover cyberattacks that could be costly to the county.

Pettera said the insurance cost will go up from $5,500 a year to $11,000, but the coverage is at a much higher level.

“We really need this,” Pate said. “It provides great peace of mind, and this insurance is well warranted.”

Pettera said he found a company named Cowbell Cyber that can provide the specific coverage.

“I found a vendor that has great coverage,” Pettera said. “Human error is what causes most claims.”

The commissioners voted for the increased coverage 4-0 with Chris Bruns absent from the meeting.

The commissioners also agreed to move funds received from a settlement the county’s building fund. The settlement was related to HVAC issues at the courthouse that has been in litigation after the system's installation several years ago. The amount received in the settlement was $550,000 — $300,000 from Old Republic Surety Co. for Nebcon Inc. and $250,000 from ME Group.

In other action, the board:

Directed Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer to draft a resolution to authorize the Noxious Weed Board to spend up to $5,000 without needing approval from the commissioners. The resolution will be placed on the Feb. 20 agenda for consideration.

Set the time and date of 10 a.m. March 13 for the public hearing on the county's one- and six-year road plan.

Authorized Chairman Jerry Woodruff to sign (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Award agreements with the following organizations: Brady Food Pantry, Deborah’s Legacy, Nebraska Youth Center, Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry, Episcopal Church of Our Savior, North Platte Senior Center, Community Connections of Lincoln County, Families 1st Partnership and Communities for Kids Lincoln County.