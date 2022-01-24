Commissioners OK treasurer’s plan to bring interest income to Lincoln County

Since her appointment as Lincoln County treasurer Sept. 13, Alex Gurciullo has taken a number of steps to grow the county’s revenue.

Another step approved Monday could result in interest revenue of more than $48,500 over the next six years, based on interest rates as of Jan. 21. The commissioners approved the creation of U.S. Treasury notes with standing funds to bring interest income for the county.

Gurciullo told the commissioners the county has two income-only accounts of about $2 million each that are earning minimal interest at First National Bank.

“I would like to purchase U.S. Treasury notes using $3 million from those accounts that are just sitting there,” Gurciullo said.

She said the notes would be purchased in increments of $500,000 each, with the first maturing in one year, the second in two years and so forth.

As each bond reached maturity, it would be converted to a six-year bond, and the bonds would continue to be staggered to mature each year thereafter.

Should the county need the funds, Gurciullo said, the only cost to withdraw the funds would be deducted from the interest and not the principal.

