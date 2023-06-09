Lincoln County commissioners will consider setting a date to accept bids for a multi-use building for Region 51 Emergency Management and other county offices when they meet on Monday.

They discussed ideas for the building last Monday, but put off setting a date to accept bids, so they could gather more information first.

They will also consider closing the courthouse at noon on Sept. 1, to allow time for the installation of a generator for the courthouse over the Labor Day weekend. This follows a discussion on the topic in their May 8 meeting.

Commissioners will also consider the following:

Claims and treasurer’s receipts.

Resolution 2023-11 transferring $12,000 from miscellaneous general budget to the veterans service officer’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

Receive and order filed fee reports submitted by the register of deeds and county clerk.

A legal services contract with Martin Troshynski.

Certificates of correction and refund as submitted by the county assessor..

Motor vehicle tax exemption application submitted by the county treasurer.

A Nebraska Office of Highway Safety nationwide speed enforcement mini grant for Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for July 10-31.

An inter-local agreement with the City of North Platte for fuel.

An inter-local agreement with the City of North Platte for planning and zoning services.

Accepting a bid for 2023 asphalt overlay projects.

The agenda includes time for a closed session, if needed, to discuss litigation, real estate, security or personnel matters.

Department heads or their representatives will also have time to discuss concerns, if any, with commissioners.

Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. at the east end of the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. The full agenda with time designations is online at lincolncountyne.gov. Click on “Meeting/Agenda.”