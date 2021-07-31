 Skip to main content
Commissioners to vote on resignation of County Treasurer Shelli Franzen
Commissioners to vote on resignation of County Treasurer Shelli Franzen

Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners will discuss and vote on the resignation of County Treasurer Shelli Franzen at Monday’s meeting.

Franzen submitted her resignation letter Friday after her arrest Thursday in connection with an investigation of financial transactions in her office.

No charges have been filed yet, and she was released from jail Friday after posting bail.

In other action, the board will:

» Conduct a public hearing on an application by Pal’s Brewing Company for a Class C catering license and will consider action after the hearing.

» Discuss and consider a special designated liquor application submitted by Pals Brewing Company for a craft beer festival Sept. 18.

» Discuss and consider an addendum to the lease agreement for office space in the Craft State Office Building with the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services.

» Consider directing the county treasurer to issue tax sale certificates to Lincoln County on parcels that are two years’ delinquent on real estate taxes or special assessments.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a contract with Midlands Contracting Inc. for the Ingham Bridge replacement project.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

