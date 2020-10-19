Communities for Kids North Platte, Families First Partnership receive grant to hire coordinator

Communities for Kids North Platte and Families First Partnership have been awarded a grant to hire a community coordinator.

The Nebraska Children and Families Foundation awarded the $40,000 Preschool Development Grant, which will go toward a contracted part-time position for a community coordinator for early childhood in North Platte, according to a press release from Tina Smith, communications director for North Platte Public Schools.

According to the press release, the federal grant offers several early care and educational opportunities for communities across Nebraska, including building local early childhood infrastructure; developing communitywide plans to support all types of child care systems; and focusing on increasing quality, availability and access to excellent early child care.

The press release includes this job description: Communities for Kids North Platte seeks applicants passionate about early childhood in the North Platte community. Interested applicants should be committed to the mission that all North Platte community children will have access and experiences to high-quality child care and education. This position will require public speaking, grant writing, fundraising, facilitating committees, organization and computer skills, collaborating with local business leaders, and being willing to educate oneself about early childhood.