Communities for Kids North Platte to host 'Kids on the Bricks' event Saturday

Communities for Kids North Platte will celebrate the “Week of the Young Child” with an event Saturday in downtown North Platte.
“Kids on the Bricks” will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. with activities and prizes for kids. Dewey Street between Fourth and Sixth streets and Fifth Street between Bailey and Jeffers streets will be blocked off.
Diane Livingston, early childhood community coordinator for Communities for Kids North Platte, said the event is free.
“Starting point for the kids will be at Sixth and Dewey, where they will pick up a ‘Passport’ card that has the names of the merchants that are participating,” Livingston said. “The kids will get their card marked off and will be entered into a drawing for prizes.”
The grand prize winner will receive a one-year membership to the North Platte Area Children’s Museum sponsored by Communities for Kids.
“There will be other activities as well, including a football throw event hosted by the North Platte High School football team,” Livingston said. “There will be face painting and tattoos done by the NPHS Pacers and cheerleader squads.”
Livingston said Communities for Kids was established by a group of people who cared about quality care for children.
“They got together and said we really need to address this across the state,” Livingston said. “In partnership with the Buffett Foundation and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, they put together the initiative to create in multiple communities across the state a Communities for Kids group.”
Each community can determine its highest-priority issues.
“Every community has different issues,” Livingston said. “We did a survey a couple of years ago and quality child care was the No. 1 issue that was identified in North Platte.”
Quality care is identified as child care that is licensed and provides the highest standards to enhance children’s experience and growth.
Livingston said the next issue was the cost of child care, and the third was facilities’ hours of operation.
“It’s hard to find overnight care or late evening care here,” Livingston said.
With COVID-19, Livingston said, many people were not working so fewer needed child care. However, in the last month, the facilities are beginning to fill up, she said.
“Right now, one of the biggest problems is our providers can’t find people to work,” Livingston said. “That’s a huge issue right now.”
She said facilities can’t take more kids because they are limited by staff shortages.
“In North Platte, there’s not another infant spot open until December,” Livingston said.
Looking forward to the possible growth of North Platte, Livingston said, the issue of child care will grow exponentially.
“If we grow, we know families will come and they will be looking for child care,” she said, “and if we don’t have capacity, that’s something that we may need to be addressing in the next couple years as well.”
The group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/communities4kidsNP/ has more information on Saturday’s event as well as contact information.
