Communities for Kids North Platte to host 'Kids on the Bricks' event Saturday

Communities for Kids North Platte will celebrate the “Week of the Young Child” with an event Saturday in downtown North Platte.

“Kids on the Bricks” will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. with activities and prizes for kids. Dewey Street between Fourth and Sixth streets and Fifth Street between Bailey and Jeffers streets will be blocked off.

Diane Livingston, early childhood community coordinator for Communities for Kids North Platte, said the event is free.

“Starting point for the kids will be at Sixth and Dewey, where they will pick up a ‘Passport’ card that has the names of the merchants that are participating,” Livingston said. “The kids will get their card marked off and will be entered into a drawing for prizes.”

The grand prize winner will receive a one-year membership to the North Platte Area Children’s Museum sponsored by Communities for Kids.

“There will be other activities as well, including a football throw event hosted by the North Platte High School football team,” Livingston said. “There will be face painting and tattoos done by the NPHS Pacers and cheerleader squads.”

Livingston said Communities for Kids was established by a group of people who cared about quality care for children.