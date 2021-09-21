Communities for Kids North Platte to host online conference

Communities for Kids North Platte invites community members to attend the 2021 Thriving Children Conference.

The free online conference Monday will offer learning, sharing and inspiration, as community leaders from across Nebraska focus on high-quality early childhood education and its connection to economic development and community vitality, organizers said in a press release.

This conference is intended for community leaders, including those in education, economic development, child care, business, government, health care, higher education and philanthropy. Attendees will learn about key research, program, policy and outreach aspects of high-quality early childhood education programs and services and their important role in economic development.

Register online at thrivingchildrenconference.com/2021. Sessions are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to the website.

In North Platte, child care professionals are struggling with a high volume of families needing quality child care amid staffing shortages in their centers.