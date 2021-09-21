Communities for Kids North Platte to host online conference

Communities for Kids North Platte invites community members to attend the 2021 Thriving Children Conference.
The free online conference Monday will offer learning, sharing and inspiration, as community leaders from across Nebraska focus on high-quality early childhood education and its connection to economic development and community vitality, organizers said in a press release.
This conference is intended for community leaders, including those in education, economic development, child care, business, government, health care, higher education and philanthropy. Attendees will learn about key research, program, policy and outreach aspects of high-quality early childhood education programs and services and their important role in economic development.
Register online at thrivingchildrenconference.com/2021. Sessions are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to the website.
In North Platte, child care professionals are struggling with a high volume of families needing quality child care amid staffing shortages in their centers.
Because of employee shortages across the country, businesses have raised their hourly pay. Child care centers now struggle to compete with those wages when hiring staff. As a result, centers will need to raise their child care rates, which in turn puts a financial strain on families.
Communities for Kids is a statewide initiative that supports young children, families and those providing their care.
Communities for Kids North Platte is open to partner with organizations and volunteers who are passionate about investing in children and the economic growth of the North Platte community. Learn more about the initiative or donate at c4knp.org, or contact Diane Livingston, C4K coordinator, at 308-660-2209.