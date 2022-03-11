 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Action Parternship of Mid Nebraska Head Start accepting applications

Local News

Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Head Start is accepting applications for the 2022 program year.

Children who will be 3 or 4 years old by July 31, 2023, and meet federal income guidelines are eligible for the comprehensive preschool program.

At least 10% of Head Start’s enrollment is available for children with disabilities.

Individuals need to provide the following documentation with an application:

» Proof of income (most recent federal tax returns or 12 months of pay stubs).

» Original birth certificate for the child.

» Immunization record for the child.

» Insurance or Medicaid card.

For more information call 308-221-6920 (part-day/part-year program), 308-534-0115 (full-day, part-year program), 308-534-2800 (full-day/full-year program) or 309-284-3503 (Ogallala Head Start)

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

