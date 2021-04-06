Community Action Partnership of Mid-Plains offering help for rent, utilities

Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska has received grant funding to specifically serve individuals and families who have experienced an interruption to their income or change of living circumstances due to COVID-19, according to a press release.

These funds may be used toward rent and utilities. Funds will be distributed through all 27 counties of Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s service area.

The organization encourages individuals and families to get assistance before disconnection fees accumulate and eviction restrictions are lifted.

The restrictions are only temporary and payments are only deterred for a period of time.

For more information, contact Marge Mosher at 308-252-0003 or stop by her office at 109 E. Second St., Suite 11, North Platte, NE 69101.