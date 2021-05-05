 Skip to main content
Community Build Playground Fund leads North Platte Giving Day donations
North Platte Giving Day donations to the Community Build Playground Fund were leading the way as of late Wednesday morning with $88,859 from 47 unduplicated donations.

As of 11:30 a.m. 642 donations had been made for a total of $234,919 given to 67 organizations. Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation hosts the annual event with online giving as well as mail-in and drop-off donations.

Prairie Arts Center was second on the list with $24,550 and North Platte Trails Network Fund third at $13,725.

Numbers will be updated throughout the day at northplattegivingday.org, where donations can be made as well.

Iron Horse Park playground dedicated
Local

Iron Horse Park playground dedicated

  • Updated

Buffalo Bill Kiwanis members Sunday celebrated the completion of the club's playground on the east side of Iron Horse Park near the Interstate 80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange. 

