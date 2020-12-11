 Skip to main content
Community can help fund Centennial Park playground with fence pickets
Community can help fund Centennial Park playground with fence pickets

North Platte Community Build Playground reveals design for Centennial Park playground

This is the design for the proposed "community build" playground at Centennial Park.

 Image courtesy of Playground by Leathers

Individual fence pickets are available for a $50 sponsorship to raise money for the future playground at Centennial Park in North Platte.

The pickets will make up the fence surrounding the playground that is scheduled to be built by next September.

The North Platte Community Build Playground Fundraising Committee is offering the picket sponsorships. The committee is also looking to component sponsorships, grants, memorial brick sales, events and private donations to cover the $334,000 cost.

There are 800 pickets available and each will be engraved with a name of the sponsor’s choice. Those interested can visit webuildnp.com to donate for a picket or find additional information on the project.

The inclusive playground will feature 40 components, including a replica of the North Platte Canteen Depot, a 1940s vintage car, a rock wall, a wobbly bridge and a train with a caboose.

The playground was designed by Playgrounds by Leathers, which incorporated the city’s history along with input of local children and community members into the design plans. Children were asked to submit drawings of what their “dream playground” would look like.

