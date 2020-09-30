Community, city meet to talk about deterioration of North Platte's tennis courts

A group seeking solutions to grossly deteriorating tennis courts has taken its first steps in acquiring information and ideas.
Samantha Geisler, sports marketing and events specialist, and North Platte High School Activities Director Jordan Cudney are working with the city to come up with answers. Also involved in the effort are Barb Baldridge, president of pickleball club, and John Foster, tennis coach, and Sarah Nichols, both from the North Platte Tennis Association.
The group met with city administrator Matt Kibbon and public service director Layne Groseth to talk about the Cody Park tennis courts, Geisler said.
The courts sit on a high water table because of the proximity to the North Platte River.
“No matter what kind of structure we put underneath it, we’re going to have the same problem in 10 to 20 years,” Geisler said. “Also the fact that it has to be built on top of a hill, we don’t have the ability to put in any bleachers. When we get a large tournament, people can’t watch unless they’re standing.”
The problems are numerous with the Cody Park facility, and Cudney said that makes it difficult for the players.
“The biggest thing probably the heaving that has created some pretty good sized cracks,” Cudney said. “On some of the courts there are probably 3- to 5-inch cracks.”
He said that is caused by the rising and settling creating an uneven surface, and in repairing the cracks over the years there are a lot of dead spots.
“As the kids are playing, the ball hits a dead spot and they’re expecting it to bounce to them,” Cudney said. “It doesn’t bounce, it dies.”
Cudney said the school hosted the North Platte Invite a couple of weeks ago and only four courts were playable at Cody Park.
“The other four were not usable,” Cudney said. “We had to move other matches to Memorial Park and Madison.”
It’s hard, Cudney said, to do a tournament because coaches find it difficult to watch kids when they have to go to two different locations to watch.
“The other thing is if you have all these courts in one location, you can practice your whole team together,” Cudney said. “As it is now, you have some kids at the high school and at other locations and they each have to have a different coach.”
Geisler said a new facility would also allow the North Platte Area Sports Commission to tap into tourism opportunities.
“We can bring in larger tournaments, bring in adult tournaments,” Geisler said.
She noted there are multiple uses for the courts beyond tennis as well.
“They can double as pickleball courts,” Geisler said. “For pickleball, the average age of players is 41 to 55. Those are the people who have the most expendable income. They can come here, even for a one-day tournament, and stay for a couple of days.”
North Platte is centrally located, Cudney said, but people would rather go to places where the courts are in better shape.
Although the effort is in its preliminary stages, the group hopes to work with the city to develop a site that could impact all aspects of North Platte.
The cost, Geisler said, to repair the Cody Park facility would be just as expensive as building a new and better multi-use complex somewhere else. Although the cost may seem high at between $400,000 and $600,000, Cudney and Geisler said the long-term benefit of a new facility would bring more revenue to the city.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.