Community, city meet to talk about deterioration of North Platte's tennis courts

He said that is caused by the rising and settling creating an uneven surface, and in repairing the cracks over the years there are a lot of dead spots.

“As the kids are playing, the ball hits a dead spot and they’re expecting it to bounce to them,” Cudney said. “It doesn’t bounce, it dies.”

Cudney said the school hosted the North Platte Invite a couple of weeks ago and only four courts were playable at Cody Park.

“The other four were not usable,” Cudney said. “We had to move other matches to Memorial Park and Madison.”

It’s hard, Cudney said, to do a tournament because coaches find it difficult to watch kids when they have to go to two different locations to watch.

“The other thing is if you have all these courts in one location, you can practice your whole team together,” Cudney said. “As it is now, you have some kids at the high school and at other locations and they each have to have a different coach.”

Geisler said a new facility would also allow the North Platte Area Sports Commission to tap into tourism opportunities.

“We can bring in larger tournaments, bring in adult tournaments,” Geisler said.