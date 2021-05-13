Community comes together to honor those who died in line of duty

About 50 civilians and law enforcement officers gathered on a sunny afternoon at the Lincoln County Law Enforcement Memorial in North Platte to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Kevin Kennedy III was the keynote speaker for Thursday’s ceremony, taking on the role that had so often been his father’s in the past. Kevin Kennedy Jr., who died Dec. 26, had been a reserve deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and was passionate about honoring those who served.

“It feels surreal,” Kennedy said in an interview with The Telegraph after the ceremony. “I think it becomes more real to me, the things that he believed about remembering those who have fallen, now that he’s gone. Remembering their sacrifice, it’s an encouragement to all of us to do better and to serve those around us and to love those around us, especially those who aren’t capable of taking care of themselves or being protected.”

In his speech, Kennedy III reflected on how when law enforcement officers go to work, “at the same time, they’re going above and beyond the call of duty” and how it follows the Bible passage John 15:13: “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}