Community Connections begins campaign to warn about dangers of alcohol

She explained that sometimes kids feel pressured to do something they wouldn’t normally do, so establishing a protocol in uncomfortable situations is important, such as having a “safe word” that the youth can text to be picked up as quickly as possible.

Everything the SAPS Coalition does is research-based, she said, and its members span many professions, including the Nebraska State Patrol, Mid-Plains Community College, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and North Platte Public Schools.

“It is scary to have this conversation, but they (parents) can do it and we are here to help them,” Sawyer said. “We are here to help them have that tough conversation with kids about alcohol.”

Sawyer said about 80 businesses have had conversations with coalition members, and she would like the coalition to reach 80 more.

“We want to have these posters so that a parent sees them, they recognize they’re the No. 1 influence in their child’s life,” she said.

Businesses that want to get involved in the campaign and get posters can contact Community Connections SAPS Coalition at 308-696-3358, A coalition member will deliver posters and have a conversation about underage drinking.

The Community Connections office also has brochures for parents, who can visit the office or call to get the materials.