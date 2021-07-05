Community Connections begins campaign to warn about dangers of alcohol

Difficult conversations have to start somewhere, and Community Connections Substance Prevention System Coalition has started a summer campaign to help start those conversations.
“Parents don’t always know how to talk to their child about drugs and alcohol without making it preachy,” said Traci Sawyer, the organization’s substance abuse prevention coordinator. “It’s important to know how to talk to a child, or just a good question to begin a conversation.”
She stresses that is what the prevention campaign is about. The SAPS Coalition is there to help Nebraska parents be strong, be the influence their child needs and have an engaging conversation about drugs and alcohol.
“But I know, as a parent myself, sometimes it is hard,” Sawyer said. “Unless you want to be totally blunt and the child is like, ‘OK, I don’t want to talk to you now.’”
This campaign started April 20 with a “sticker shock,” in which stickers reminding people not to provide alcohol to minors were placed on alcohol containers at local Kwik Stop and Mentzer Oil convenience stores. Then Drs. Jim Smith and Renee Engler at Great Plains Health Emergency Medicine created a video that covers basic information regarding binge drinking and underage drinking. Watch the video at nptelegraph.com.
Posters followed, first with large pull-up banners, starting at the Lincoln County Courthouse, and then at the North Platte Public Library, North Platte Police Department, Women’s Resource Center, Westfield Pharmacy and Great Plains Health.
SAPS Coalition members have been taking window posters to businesses around town, “and they’ve been having conversations with those business people,” Sawyer said. “Because it’s not about the poster — the poster is a tool to start a conversation.”
Businesses “have been really supportive, especially during Nebraskaland Days,” Sawyer said.
The posters display statistics regarding teen drinking and ways it can be prevented, for instance: “Teens who regularly eat as a family five to seven times per week are 33% less likely to drink alcohol.”
Sawyer stresses the importance of having conversations with children to make them mindful of underage drinking and binge drinking, even if those talks can be intimidating.
“It is summer,” she said. “There’s a lot more freedom that kids have because they’re not going to school for eight hours a day. They’re home alone, a lot of them are, and we want them to stay safe, because we want to give our kids happy, healthy and productive lives.”
Conversations about alcohol awareness can also establish how youths should handle certain situations they might find themselves in.
A parent can say, “If there’s alcohol at this party, please call me or text me. I will be there no matter what to pick them up if they don’t feel comfortable,” Sawyer said.
She explained that sometimes kids feel pressured to do something they wouldn’t normally do, so establishing a protocol in uncomfortable situations is important, such as having a “safe word” that the youth can text to be picked up as quickly as possible.
Everything the SAPS Coalition does is research-based, she said, and its members span many professions, including the Nebraska State Patrol, Mid-Plains Community College, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and North Platte Public Schools.
“It is scary to have this conversation, but they (parents) can do it and we are here to help them,” Sawyer said. “We are here to help them have that tough conversation with kids about alcohol.”
Sawyer said about 80 businesses have had conversations with coalition members, and she would like the coalition to reach 80 more.
“We want to have these posters so that a parent sees them, they recognize they’re the No. 1 influence in their child’s life,” she said.
Businesses that want to get involved in the campaign and get posters can contact Community Connections SAPS Coalition at 308-696-3358, A coalition member will deliver posters and have a conversation about underage drinking.
The Community Connections office also has brochures for parents, who can visit the office or call to get the materials.