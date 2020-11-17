Community Connections cancels November prescription drug collection but offers additional resource

Community Connections’ November prescription drug collection has been canceled because of COVID-19.

A new resource, however, is now available to individuals who use the monthly drug collection to prevent prescription drug misuse, according to a press release from the organization.

Community Connections will be purchasing a limited supply of Deterra System pouches, which allow individuals to properly dispose of medications at home in a safe, environmentally friendly way. One small pouch can hold up to 15 pills or 2 ounces of liquid medication.

This product deactivates medications using activated carbon.

Deterra pouches will be available free on a first come, first served basis as supplies are limited. Any interested person can contact coordinator Catiana Urrutia at saps@communityconnectionslc.org with the subject line “Deterra Interest/Request.”

The current availability of Deterra will not replace the monthly prescription drug collection. Once community spread of COVID-19 has improved, the monthly collections at the Platte River Mall will resume.