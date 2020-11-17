 Skip to main content
Community Connections cancels November prescription drug collection but offers additional resource
Community Connections cancels November prescription drug collection but offers additional resource

Community Connections’ November prescription drug collection has been canceled because of COVID-19.

A new resource, however, is now available to individuals who use the monthly drug collection to prevent prescription drug misuse, according to a press release from the organization.

Community Connections will be purchasing a limited supply of Deterra System pouches, which allow individuals to properly dispose of medications at home in a safe, environmentally friendly way. One small pouch can hold up to 15 pills or 2 ounces of liquid medication.

This product deactivates medications using activated carbon.

Deterra pouches will be available free on a first come, first served basis as supplies are limited. Any interested person can contact coordinator Catiana Urrutia at saps@communityconnectionslc.org with the subject line “Deterra Interest/Request.”

The current availability of Deterra will not replace the monthly prescription drug collection. Once community spread of COVID-19 has improved, the monthly collections at the Platte River Mall will resume.

