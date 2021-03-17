Community Connections director, Lincoln County attorney present juvenile services plan

Juvenile services in Lincoln County comprise a wide spectrum of tools designed to help young people stay out of the justice system.
On March 1, Jayna Schaaf, executive director of Community Connections, and Lincoln County Attorney Rebecca Harling presented the Lincoln County Comprehensive Juvenile Services Community Plan for July 1 to June 30, 2025. The county board approved the plan, which was necessary to get grant funding for various programs. County commissioners will vote on approving the grant application later this month.
“We have spent months and months putting together the four-year community plan,” Harling said at the March 1 county commissioners meeting. “We use it as a way to direct our grant writing for juvenile services of all sorts, from preventative services to our assessment team, which is our first line of attack for juvenile criminal cases, keeping kids out of the juvenile court system, getting them assessments and the things they need while doing diversion.”
Diversion programs are alternatives to initial or continued formal processing of youth in the juvenile delinquency system.
In a subsequent phone interview, Schaaf emphasized the word “comprehensive” in the plan’s title because of the complex nature of programs.
“If you look at a child, a young human being that is involved in the criminal justice system, and you hit the rewind button,” Schaaf said, “there are going to be endless variables in why that child ended up where they ended up.”
She said the community’s call to action is to identify and deal with each of the variables.
“That’s why I like the word ‘comprehensive,’” Schaaf said. “It’s not one program, not one silver bullet that fixes everything. We have to be doing so much simultaneously, continuously.”
The programs hit those variables at various points in trying to help a child curb unhealthy behaviors. Schaaf said the process begins early with preventive measures. If the child continues to struggle, the diversion and juvenile assessment center programs step in.
“At this point, the child has been cited and is taking part in criminogenic activities,” Schaaf said. “How do we give them the instruction, the help, the support, the love that they need so they don’t continue down that path.”
One preventive measure is the Community Connections Mentoring Program, which tries to establish relationships for children from kindergarten through seventh grade.
“The mentoring program is to help kids make healthy life choices,” said Angela Hipp, mentoring coordinator. “Mentoring is a powerful tool for all of us. We need people in our lives that support us and guide us.”
Hipp said studies have shown that many do not have a person in their life, outside of their family, who supports and cares about them as a person.
“The way we’re connected into that community plan is trying to reach kids who are most in need of additional support,” Hipp said. “That seems to be connected to them having a lot of risk factors that make them likely to be getting involved in the criminal justice system at some point.”
She said the goal of the mentoring program is to get to kids before they get into the criminal justice system.
“We want to put some supports, or what we call protective factors, in place,” Hipp said. “Mentoring is one of those protective factors that gives them a support system.”
Mentors, Hipp said, are just a piece of the puzzle, but can be a powerful piece of that puzzle.
Children are referred to the program by schools, the Department of Health and Human Services or a counselor, Hipp said, or parents who need additional help for their child.
“Once they apply for the program, I talk with the parents and meet with the child and get to know them,” Hipp said. “Then I begin looking for a mentor for them.”
She tries to put the best match together based on, but not limited to, mutual interests, schedules or common history.
“What I think is really important and would like our community to start thinking about is how important this prevention level is for kids,” Hipp said. “The kids need to feel connected to the community, and they feel that way when they’re supported.”
Sara Johnson, diversion director at Family Skill Building LLC, said the organization’s programs cover a variety of areas.
“My area is with juvenile diversion, the juvenile assessment center and changing behavioral alternative programs,” Johnson said.”Each of these programs are tied together.”
The diversion program is for kids who have been cited for a crime.
“The county attorney has referred that case to us,” Johnson said. “We meet with the youth and the parents and we start them in the program.”
When the juvenile successfully completes the program, the charges are dropped.
“The juvenile assessment center is similar,” Johnson said. “A child is cited and the officers are referring them to our program.”
In this manner, Johnson said, the child is seen within a matter of days.
“We’re able to get services to them and to their families very quickly,” Johnson said, “instead of waiting for court orders to be put into place for family support or counseling, psychological evaluation or whatever the youth needs.”
Diversion and the juvenile assessment center are for ages 11 to 18.
“We have the changing-behaviors alternative program and that’s for ages 18 and under,” Johnson said.
She said anyone can refer a juvenile to the CBA program.
“The kid does not have to have a citation,” Johnson said. “Parents, counselors, school officials, doctors who have concerns that the child is on a path where they could be potentially cited for a crime” can refer the child, “and we try to divert them from continuing down that path.”
Johnson said the goal is to get these kids in and out of the program as quickly as possible.
“We do not ever want to keep a kid any longer than we absolutely have to,” Johnson said. “With that being said, there are kids who don’t want to leave when their time is up, and we would never discharge a kid unless they are absolutely ready to be released.”
Schaaf said the programs that will apply to receive funds in the Community-based Juvenile Services Aid grant that will come before the county commissioners this month are:
» Family Skill Building Juvenile Diversion.
» Family Skill Building Changing Behaviors Alternative.
» Family Skill Building Juvenile Assessment Center.
» Community Connections Mentoring.
» Community Connections Assets Teams.
For more information on any of the programs, call Community Connections at 308-696-3355 or Family Skill Building Services at 308-696-0033.