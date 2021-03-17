Community Connections director, Lincoln County attorney present juvenile services plan

“The way we’re connected into that community plan is trying to reach kids who are most in need of additional support,” Hipp said. “That seems to be connected to them having a lot of risk factors that make them likely to be getting involved in the criminal justice system at some point.”

She said the goal of the mentoring program is to get to kids before they get into the criminal justice system.

“We want to put some supports, or what we call protective factors, in place,” Hipp said. “Mentoring is one of those protective factors that gives them a support system.”

Mentors, Hipp said, are just a piece of the puzzle, but can be a powerful piece of that puzzle.

Children are referred to the program by schools, the Department of Health and Human Services or a counselor, Hipp said, or parents who need additional help for their child.

“Once they apply for the program, I talk with the parents and meet with the child and get to know them,” Hipp said. “Then I begin looking for a mentor for them.”

She tries to put the best match together based on, but not limited to, mutual interests, schedules or common history.