Community Connections will again host its Doggy Dash 5K/1-mile run, but this year, it’s virtual.
Participants can register and complete their races any time throughout the month of September, whether it’s on the track, trail or treadmill, according to a press release from coordinator Catiana Urrutia. The cost is $25 per participant, which includes a long sleeve T-shirt and a medal.
Registration can be found online at platteriverfitness.com/events/doggy-dash-5k-mile.
If registered by Sept. 11, participants can pick up their shirts and medals from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct.6, in the downtown Nebraskaland National Bank Parking lot, 121 N. Dewey St. Participants who register after Sept. 11 will receive their shirts later.
Participants can run or walk with their dog, individually or with a group.
There will still be contests, including: largest “pack” of runners, best “pack” theme, most talented dog, best dressed dog, and farthest registrant. “Doggone great prizes with be awarded,” Urrutia said in the press release.
All the contests are online this year. See the Community Connections Facebook or website for more information.
New this year is the “PAWS for a Photo” Challenge. Visit a “Top Dog,” Gold or Silver sponsor, snap a picture in front of their building and post it to Facebook with the #DoggyDash2020 hashtag to be entered. Everybody, race participant or not, is welcome to participate in this challenge. Winners will be randomly selected every Friday throughout September.
The Doggy Dash “Top Dog” sponsor is Nebraskaland National Bank. Gold level sponsors include Adams Bank & Trust, Westfield Small Animal Clinic and Smart Marketing. Silver level sponsors include First National Bank, Elks Lodge No. 985, Walmart Distribution Center, Great Plains Foot and Ankle Specialists, and Raising Cane’s.
All proceeds from the Doggy Dash fund the Community Connections Substance Abuse Prevention Program.
For more information, go to the Community Connections Facebook page or visit communityconnectionslc.org
