Community Connections drug collection will resume at Platte River Mall Feb. 20

Community Connections will resume their drug collections on Feb. 20, according to a press release.
The program will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Platte River Mall, 1000 S. Dewey St.
All medications will be accepted — prescription or over the counter, old or new — but no sharps will be accepted. If participants block out the names on the prescription bottles, Community Connections asks that they leave the name of the drug uncovered.
Masks are suggested but not required, according to the press release.
