Community Connections running campaign detailing risks of marijuana

Catiana Urrutia, Community Connections’ substance abuse prevention system coordinator, said people get addicted to “that good feeling” when they use marijuana.

“It’s understandable with all the stress, anxiety and depression that is in our world, especially now. People want to find a release from that,” Urrutia said. “It does interact with your brain chemicals and gives a relaxed feeling, but that doesn’t mean it’s not harming you at the same time.

“There are so many short- and long-term effects on the body. I don’t think people really think of those repercussions.”

The campaign also is a response to the results of the Nebraska Risk and Protection Factor Student Survey.

The survey is given to eighth, 10th and 12th graders every other year. The survey was to have been conducted last fall, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2018 results showed that 17.9% of eighth graders in Lincoln County knew where to obtain marijuana. Those numbers rose to 40.9% and 55.3% for sophomores and seniors, respectively.

In addition, 15.6% of high school seniors reported using marijuana at least once within the past 30 days, which was above the state level of 13.9%.