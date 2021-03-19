Community Connections running campaign detailing risks of marijuana

Community Connections is in the midst of a campaign warning of the risks of marijuana use, especially the addictive nature of the drug.
“Our primary focus is to let the public know, especially the youth, that the risks are real,” said Traci Sawyer, the substance abuse prevention system coordinator for Community Connections. “There is data that shows that the THC levels (in marijuana) is much higher today and the risk of addiction is stronger.
“This is not the marijuana that was around in the ’60s, ’70s or ’80s. It is bred or grown to be stronger, or higher THC levels.”
The prevention campaign, which runs through the end of April, consists of informational posts and public service announcements on Community Connections’ Facebook and Instagram accounts as well as the agency’s website.
A series of videos will feature local medical professionals. Sawyer said there is a goal of five videos with three slated to be posted by the start of April.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse reported that in the early 1990s, the average amount of THC in marijuana seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was less than 4%. That average jumped to more than 15% in 2018. In addition, some concentrated marijuana products, like dabs or waxes, may contain as much as 80% THC.
Catiana Urrutia, Community Connections’ substance abuse prevention system coordinator, said people get addicted to “that good feeling” when they use marijuana.
“It’s understandable with all the stress, anxiety and depression that is in our world, especially now. People want to find a release from that,” Urrutia said. “It does interact with your brain chemicals and gives a relaxed feeling, but that doesn’t mean it’s not harming you at the same time.
“There are so many short- and long-term effects on the body. I don’t think people really think of those repercussions.”
The campaign also is a response to the results of the Nebraska Risk and Protection Factor Student Survey.
The survey is given to eighth, 10th and 12th graders every other year. The survey was to have been conducted last fall, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2018 results showed that 17.9% of eighth graders in Lincoln County knew where to obtain marijuana. Those numbers rose to 40.9% and 55.3% for sophomores and seniors, respectively.
In addition, 15.6% of high school seniors reported using marijuana at least once within the past 30 days, which was above the state level of 13.9%.
The survey also showed that 6.2% of eighth graders used marijuana at least once within 30 days, which more than doubled the state average for the age group (3.0%).
The results for sophomores were closer to the state results, with 7.9% reporting they used the drug at least once in the time period (0.6% above the state average).
“I think that is extremely troubling,” Urrutia said.
She added that Community Connections has conducted substance abuse prevention programs in the past but never one this expansive.
“I think now we have a very good understanding of not only the harm of marijuana but what it looks like in our community,” Urrutia said. “Three years ago, I don’t think we would have been able to do something this expansive because we didn’t have that data. And if we don’t have that data, we’re not going to do it.”