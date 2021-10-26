Community for Kids North Platte chosen as group to receive donation from 100 Women Who Care North Platte

A local group of women have made an impact on nonprofit organizations for more than three years with donations in excess of $100,000.
The 100 Women Who Care North Platte group gathers four times a year — April, July, October and January — for a short meeting on the last Tuesday of each month to hear pitches from three organizations that have been nominated for a financial award.
The group gathered at the Prairie Arts Center this week and heard from three nonprofits — People’s Family Health Services, the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Community for Kids North Platte.
Each group had five minutes to make a pitch and the same amount of time to answer any questions.
The roughly 20 in-person members and additional 11 or so who watched the meeting through Facebook Live and then voted using a phone app.
Community for Kids North Platte was selected as the recipient for the quarter.
Members also vote on the three organizations that will be considered at the next quarterly meeting and Mid-Plains United Way, the Ranshir Revolving Door Rescue Rehab and TeamMates Mentoring were selected for consideration.
Nominations for the funding are made through the 100womennp.org website and are accepted through the 15th of each month the group meets.
Each meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and is over within an hour. The group did not miss any meetings during the pandemic, although the one in April 2020 was conducted online only.
“My favorite thing is learning about the nonprofits that I may not have know about in the community and then have a way to make an impact on that organization,” 100 Women co-founder Kelley Hasenauer said Tuesday.
Members typically donate $100 each to the winning organization, and the funds are pooled and donated via Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.
The maximum award is $10,000, and that is the goal each quarter.
“We don’t always meet it,” Hasenauer said. “The lowest amount we have donated is about $4,500.”
If more than $10,000 is donated for a quarterly winner, the funds over that goal are placed in the 100 Women’s account with the community foundation.
The 100 Women group was founded in April 2018 to help local nonprofit organizations meet needs that aren’t covered by governmental grants and other traditional sources.
Since that time, the group — which actually has 172 members — has raised $102,100, according to Hasenauer.
“The whole beauty of this group is the idea if we come together and each donate a small amount, we can put that money together and provide a real notable donation to a nonprofit,” Hasenauer said. “It’s very simple and doesn’t take a whole lot of work, but we can make a big impact.”
The inspiration for the 100 Women group grew out of the national 100 Who Care Alliance movement.
Hasenauer said while the focus is on area organizations, there are no distance restrictions on the nonprofits’ locations. The local group’s only requirement is that nominated organizations be licensed nonprofits.
“We haven’t really placed any (further) restrictions on who can be nominated,” Hasenauer said. “We feel that we leave that up to our members’ discretion (on voting).”
The only other rule is that once a nonprofit receives funds, it cannot be considered again for a year.
Lincoln County CASA was the 100 Women’s first recipient in 2018 and was the winner again this past July.
The organization received a $6,500 check that was presented at the start of the meeting on Tuesday.
Kerry Moore, executive director of CASA, said the donations from groups like 100 Women Who Care go directly toward the clients — abused and neglected children — and not for overhead costs.
“We are able to supply needs that they have when they are taken out of their homes,” Moore said. “This is a huge bonus and amazing. It is very unexpected. I did not anticipate this and are very appreciative for this group and what they do.”