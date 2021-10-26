Community for Kids North Platte chosen as group to receive donation from 100 Women Who Care North Platte

Each meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and is over within an hour. The group did not miss any meetings during the pandemic, although the one in April 2020 was conducted online only.

“My favorite thing is learning about the nonprofits that I may not have know about in the community and then have a way to make an impact on that organization,” 100 Women co-founder Kelley Hasenauer said Tuesday.

Members typically donate $100 each to the winning organization, and the funds are pooled and donated via Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.

The maximum award is $10,000, and that is the goal each quarter.

“We don’t always meet it,” Hasenauer said. “The lowest amount we have donated is about $4,500.”

If more than $10,000 is donated for a quarterly winner, the funds over that goal are placed in the 100 Women’s account with the community foundation.

The 100 Women group was founded in April 2018 to help local nonprofit organizations meet needs that aren’t covered by governmental grants and other traditional sources.

Since that time, the group — which actually has 172 members — has raised $102,100, according to Hasenauer.