Community gives back to North Platte woman with breast cancer as she prepares for radiation

The tattoo on Jody Ryan’s inner left forearm is a pink breast cancer ribbon set alongside three lines of text.
The black-inked message: Pray. Believe. Fight.
Ryan got the tattoo in September shortly after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and ahead of a bilateral mastectomy and removal of five lymph nodes in October.
The tattoo symbolizes her thoughts as she prepares to begin 28 days of radiation treatment on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
“I just gave it over to God,” the 68-year-old North Platte resident said earlier this week. “Whatever He wants, whatever His plan is for my life, that’s what is going to happen.
“That’s not to say that I don’t have days where I hurt or that I feel sorry for myself — the pity party table for one. But those days don’t last forever.”
A benefit dinner for Ryan is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Sunday at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. The event will also include a silent and live auction as well as entertainment from the band Wild Roses.
Three other family members have received tattoos similar to Ryan’s on their forearms — a ribbon with a few lines of text.
Her grandson, Kyle, had his completed last Wednesday for his birthday with the phrase “A Bushel and a Peck.” It is a song from the musical “Guys and Dolls.”
“It’s a song that I always sang to him while he grew up,” Ryan said. “He wouldn’t tell me what he was getting. He just said, ‘You’ll see afterward.’ (The tattoo) made me cry.”
Ryan, who retired as a secretary in the diagnostic imaging center at Great Plains Health in 2016 after 37 years, said she knew what the diagnosis would be when she went for a mammogram Sept. 1. When it was confirmed, she initially was not receptive to the next steps.
“I wasn’t going to do anything,” Ryan said. “I didn’t want to have treatment. I didn’t want to have a mastectomy.
“I worked so long at the hospital and saw a lot of people that came in, had all these bills mounting up, and then they didn’t win the fight,” Ryan said. “The families were left with all these bills and they were still gone. I didn’t want to do that to my family. I didn’t have that survival mentality. I just thought, ‘I’ve had a good run.’”
It took a few conversations with her family — a number of them became pretty heated — for her to change her mind.
“I think the way we approached it was, ‘Let’s see what (the doctors) have to say and then once we’ve done that, let’s make the best decision we can make,” her husband, Larry, said. “But (the family) pushed her pretty hard, too.”
The Ryans have four biological children and have adopted seven children over the years and served as foster parents as well. Their youngest adopted children — a brother and a sister — are students at McPherson County High School.
After talking to a co-worker who had become a foster parent, Ryan said, she and Larry began classes to become foster parents themselves. “We had barely started when social services called and asked if we would take three sisters. The house we were living at wasn’t set up like that, but we said yes.
“(The sisters) were 7, 9 and 11 at the time and they never left,” Ryan said. “That’s where it began.”
The family has a tight bond.
Hours after her surgery in October, Ryan was at Inksclusive in North Platte to watch her daughter Crystal get a tattoo in honor of her.
The signs of support have extended outside the family as well.
Students at McPherson County Schools sported pink shirts and formed a human cancer ribbon for a photo to show Ryan they were behind her as well.
“It’s reassuring to know there’s still a lot of super nice people in this world,” Ryan said. “It is humbling, that is a good word for it.”