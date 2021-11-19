Community gives back to North Platte woman with breast cancer as she prepares for radiation

“It’s a song that I always sang to him while he grew up,” Ryan said. “He wouldn’t tell me what he was getting. He just said, ‘You’ll see afterward.’ (The tattoo) made me cry.”

Ryan, who retired as a secretary in the diagnostic imaging center at Great Plains Health in 2016 after 37 years, said she knew what the diagnosis would be when she went for a mammogram Sept. 1. When it was confirmed, she initially was not receptive to the next steps.

“I wasn’t going to do anything,” Ryan said. “I didn’t want to have treatment. I didn’t want to have a mastectomy.

“I worked so long at the hospital and saw a lot of people that came in, had all these bills mounting up, and then they didn’t win the fight,” Ryan said. “The families were left with all these bills and they were still gone. I didn’t want to do that to my family. I didn’t have that survival mentality. I just thought, ‘I’ve had a good run.’”

It took a few conversations with her family — a number of them became pretty heated — for her to change her mind.