Complete overhaul: Documents submitted to city detail renovation of Platte River Mall

Given the extensive infrastructure work needed to recast the mall, “everything that we’re showing in this planned unit development only happens” if the city’s contribution is approved, Works said.

The lawyer, real estate agent and hotel developer bought the 40-acre mall complex in November with partner Justin Hernandez. Both have ties to west central Nebraska.

Their latest project was known simply as “The Mall” for many years after it opened on April 12, 1972. Rev’s plan calls for the mall’s first substantial transformation since then.

As Works indicated in a Feb. 11 Telegraph story, only a couple of businesses in the mall complex are expected to remain where they are.

Ashley HomeStore, in the south anchor space of the 241,000-square-foot main building, will remain in place. So will the Verizon Wireless store in the property’s northwest corner at South Dewey Street (U.S. Highway 83) and Philip Avenue.

The former AMC six-screen movie theater on the main mall’s southeast corner will be remodeled but stay where it is. Works has said he hopes to have a new operator soon.

Big changes are on the way for everyone else.