Concerns pop up even as North Platte City Council approves beef plant loans

Securing Sustainable Beef’s full financing package, he added, could be at “some risk if we (have to) say it won’t be this fall but May.”

None of the seven council members present Tuesday opposed the project itself, with Councilman Ed Rieker showing the most overt enthusiasm.

“I see this as an investment in an opportunity that probably will never come around (again) in my lifetime,” Rieker said.

“We’ve got a poverty problem in our town,” and with Sustainable Beef projecting a $50,000 annual salary for its line workers, “I think this will go a long way toward fixing that problem.”

Unanimity evaded the council, however, in its votes to approve the twin loans.

The division arose over the terms and timing of a letter of credit to be delivered by Sustainable Beef’s lenders “as soon as it is available” under another of the QGF committee’s loan terms.

Such letters typically say a lender will cover unpaid amounts on a loan or purchase if the buyer or loan recipient cannot do so.

