Concerns pop up even as North Platte City Council approves beef plant loans

Even with some division over details, Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting confirmed strong support in its ranks for Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed $325 million meatpacking plant.
That fact wasn’t lost on some local foes, who denounced community leaders for quietly encouraging the project before its unveiling and declared it would bring unwelcome odors and unwanted, low-paid immigrant workers.
Council members nonetheless made the city’s first financial commitments to the 875-employee project, approving a pair of forgivable loans totaling $1 million toward Sustainable Beef’s planning costs.
They’ll come equally from the sales-tax-fueled Quality Growth Fund and the separate NorthWestern Energy Economic Development Fund, funded via a surcharge on natural-gas bills by North Platte’s longtime private gas provider.
It wasn’t the evening’s only QGF agenda item for the council, which also committed $200,000 a year over 10 years to help gain state matching funds for the proposed industrial “rail park” on the east edge of Hershey.
Council members asked few questions before voting 7-0 for the rail-park commitment. Its terms call for an annual review to ensure QGF’s funding formula is generating enough new money each year to fulfill it.
Approval of the twin loans for the proposed beef plant amounted to test votes on the city’s would-be role in the project: selling a retired sewer lagoon at the wastewater treatment plant and granting tax increment financing to raise the lagoon’s base to build the beef plant.
Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs said Tuesday his firm’s redevelopment plan to that end should be ready for a Planning Commission hearing Aug. 24 — more than five months after the project went public on March 18.
In that case, the council would hold its own public hearing and vote on the plan either Sept. 7 or 21. The former date would coincide with a public hearing on the city’s 2021-22 budget.
But Sustainable Beef won’t receive its loans unless the council approves the redevelopment plan, according to loan conditions attached by QGF’s Citizens Review Committee.
Tuesday night’s council votes — first 6-1 for the NorthWestern loan, then 5-2 for the QGF loan — amounted to accepting the advisory panel’s terms.
Other conditions say the loans can’t be forgiven until Sustainable Beef’s plant is operational and its payroll has reached $20 million.
The plant would reach its 875-employee payroll target gradually, Briggs has said. Its opening is projected for late 2023 if earthwork to start raising the old lagoon’s base can start this fall.
He told the council Tuesday that the loans’ approval is vital in meeting that timetable, as is the need to pay engineers and other project planners to finalize construction details.
“We’ll have to move a lot of dirt on this project to get the elevation high enough” to lift the site above 100-year floodplain levels, Briggs said.
Securing Sustainable Beef’s full financing package, he added, could be at “some risk if we (have to) say it won’t be this fall but May.”
None of the seven council members present Tuesday opposed the project itself, with Councilman Ed Rieker showing the most overt enthusiasm.
“I see this as an investment in an opportunity that probably will never come around (again) in my lifetime,” Rieker said.
“We’ve got a poverty problem in our town,” and with Sustainable Beef projecting a $50,000 annual salary for its line workers, “I think this will go a long way toward fixing that problem.”
Unanimity evaded the council, however, in its votes to approve the twin loans.
The division arose over the terms and timing of a letter of credit to be delivered by Sustainable Beef’s lenders “as soon as it is available” under another of the QGF committee’s loan terms.
Such letters typically say a lender will cover unpaid amounts on a loan or purchase if the buyer or loan recipient cannot do so.
Councilman Ty Lucas, a NebraskaLand Bank vice president, moved to amend the NorthWestern loan’s terms so that the letter of credit would say the city would get its loan amount repaid if the loan isn’t forgiven.
But council members voted 4-3 against Lucas’ amendment, which also would have held the letter of credit until construction is half done and set a five-year time limit for Sustainable Beef to add enough payroll to have its loan forgiven.
Citizens Review Committee members asked for a letter of credit to attain “some kind of security on those loans” in case the beef plant doesn’t go forward, Lucas said.
But their loan conditions didn’t state “a defined time frame” for the project to begin or fold, he added. “Really, that’s my only big concern with this item, because I’m in support of these funding allocations.”
Briggs said Sustainable Beef would adjust to such additional conditions. But other council members said they feared introducing a possibly fatal delay in completing the firm’s financing.
If the project should fold under the weight of excessive conditions, “I think any future investor’s going to look at North Platte and say they don’t want any more investment in our town,” Rieker said.
“You’re acting as a prudent council member, and you know the banking business,” Council President Jim Nisley told Lucas. “But it seems to me we should just go with the handshake and take the risk.”
Councilmen Jim Carman and Brad Garrick backed Lucas’ amendment, but Nisley, Rieker and Councilmen Pete Volz and Mark Woods opposed it. Councilwoman Donna Tryon was absent Tuesday.
Lucas, who then cast the sole vote against the NorthWestern loan, declined to reintroduce his amendment with the QGF loan. Garrick joined Lucas in voting against approval of that loan.
Debate on the QGF loan, however, triggered protests from some of Sustainable Beef’s local critics who had said little during discussion of NorthWestern’s loan.
Dee Fugate, whose brother-in-law Larry Golden and other relatives live east of the would-be beef-plant site, renewed her charges that community leaders long conspired to keep the proposal secret from residents sure to oppose it.
That amounted to a verbal nondisclosure agreement, she said, though city and business leaders have said they neither signed nor were asked by Sustainable Beef to sign a formal one.
Sustainable Beef should find another North Platte site and pay all its own costs, Fugate added.
“In that case, the people of North Platte wouldn’t have a say-so as much as they do now,” she admitted. But “what’s happening here is you’re giving them handouts, handouts, handouts.”
Fugate demanded a public forum where residents could fully express their feelings. “I am speaking for the people of North Platte,” she said. “You’re being run over and lied to and filled with propaganda.”
Doyce Williams and Chuck McCarty, who live next to each other on East B Street, dismissed project leaders’ statements that they’d use modern technology to limit odors and they expect current Nebraska residents to staff the plant.
Williams asked what would happen if someone else wanted to buy the old sewer lagoon. Briggs “talks about a property we all still own” as though it already belongs to Sustainable Beef, he said.
The wastewater plant and project site lie southeast of North Platte’s traditional residential core, downwind of the north-northwest winds that prevail especially in winter.
But residents west of him, Williams said, ought not “insult our intelligence by saying ‘I don’t know what they’re all worried about’ (because) they’re all upwind anyway.”
McCarty, a retired truck driver whose route included beef plants, said meatpacking jobs were good-paying and respectable until plant owners “broke the union” in the 1980s and 1990s.
He rejected Rieker’s comments that Sustainable Beef could put a dent in North Platte’s poverty rate, pointing to “Big Four” meatpackers’ lower pay scales for mostly immigrant workforces.
“Is that what you want?” McCarty said. “You’re not getting top-quality jobs. You’re getting people who can’t speak English, don’t want to learn to speak English and are not interested in the community.”