The North Platte Concert Association’s 2023-24 season is in jeopardy with low membership and sponsorship numbers.

The concert series has been booked with four concerts featuring Empire Trio, “Hooray for Hollywood,” on Oct. 23; Charlie Albright, pianist, Dec. 3; Camille and Stuie French, guitar and vocal duo, Feb. 26, 2024; and Brassfire, a trio featuring trumpeter Jens Lindemann on May 14, 2024. All concerts are in the Fox Theatre in the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.

In a press release, the Concert Association said since the COVID-19 pandemic, memberships and sponsorships have decreased, while the cost of booking musicians continues to increase. Despite the rise in costs, membership fees have not increased in many years.

Season memberships are $60 for adults, $15 for students, and $125 for a family. Patron memberships are also available with recognition in the four show programs. Membership information can be sent to Amy Hasemeyer, 301 Lakeview Blvd., North Platte; 308-530-6070 or by email to npconcert80@gmail. com.

The nearly century-old “Cooperative Concert” movement originated in New York in 1927 and the North Platte Association traces its roots back 88 years.

By joining with a few like-minded towns and selling joint memberships, a modest-sized city could bring high-quality fine-arts performances to their area that otherwise weren’t likely to come there. The New York headquarters agency lined up the performers.

North Platte’s Cooperative Concert Association debuted in 1935-36, sponsoring four performances a season through 1938-39. After a long break that included World War II, the local association returned in 1948-49.

The North Platte Concert Association has reciprocity with McCook, Holdrege, Kearney and Grand Island concert associations. North Platte association members can attend those concerts for $5. “Cozad closed their Concert Association, so we are hoping we can reach some of their past members,” said Rajean Shepherd of the concert association.

The 2023-24 lineup:

Empire Trio “Hooray for Hollywood”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 23

Empire Trio presents the most beloved and famous songs from the world of film from 1930 to the mid-1990s. Songs from “Casablanca,” James Bond, “Titanic” and “The Wizard of Oz” and other movies, and stories about the great singers who performed them, from Judy Garland and Frank Sinatra to Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand. Program highlights include “Singing in the Rain,” “Moon River,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic” and “Oh Shenandoah,” as well as Disney, James Bond and Judy Garland medleys.

Charlie Albright

3 p.m. Dec. 3

Charlie Albright is a native of the Seattle area, a graduate of Harvard and Juilliard, and one of the finest, most engaging and virtuosic solo pianists. He mixes classical with a bit of pops and some improvisation, all tied together with his relaxed and friendly stage presence. Show highlights include: Beethoven’s “Moonlight” Sonata, “Improvisation on ‘Amazing Grace,’” Gershwin’s “Embraceable You,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Improvisation on ‘Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.”

Camille and Stuie French

7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2024

Camille and Stuie French have been touring together over the past 20-plus years. The husband and wife vocal and guitarist duo have become beloved in Australian country music. Stuie grew up in Tasmania and Camille in New Zealand. They earned three Australian Golden Guitar Awards recognizing both their singing and playing. In 2013, the couple earned Best Alternative Country Album of the Year. “We hope our music takes people back to a time when the essence of country music was twangy guitars, honest songs, and vocals that tear your heart out.”

Brassfire

7:30 p.m. May 14, 2024

Honoring the trumpet through the music of Louis Armstrong, Herb Alpert and Doc Severinsen, Brassfire is a virtuosic trio led by world-renowned trumpeter Jens Lindemann. Lindemann is a former member of the famed Canadian Brass and has performed with many of the world’s greatest orchestras. Program highlights include “Hello, Dolly,” “Hotter Than Hot,” “Potato Head Blues,” “Wonderful World,” “Taste of Honey,” “Johnny’s Theme,” “Begin the Beguine,” “One O’Clock Jump” and “How Long Has This Been Going On.”