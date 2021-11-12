Congress' newly passed infrastructure bill could help North Platte tackle 'to-do' list

In time — with emphasis on those two words — North Platte city officials expect Congress’ newly passed infrastructure bill to help put a dent in their long street fix-it list.
President Joe Biden is expected Monday to sign the $1 trillion bill, which U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer has said will funnel $2.5 billion to Nebraska for road and street work alone.
But it could take at least as long for North Platte’s share to arrive as the nearly 10 months between Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration and Monday’s bill-signing.
“It’s anticipated to take a year before guidance comes from the federal government on how funds will flow to the state and from the state to the municipalities,” City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said Friday.
On the bright side, “that gives us time to prioritize projects” as the city crafts its next one- and six-year road plans, he said.
Lincoln County Board Chairman Kent Weems and North Platte Regional Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said their respective governing boards are just beginning to sort out what the infrastructure bill could mean for them.
Neither offered specific projects on the minds of commissioners — who have dealt with deteriorating county bridges for years — or the North Platte Airport Authority board.
“My personal inclination is to direct the (county’s) maximum amount within the guidelines for roads/bridges, etc.,” Weems said in a text to The Telegraph. “Anything that provides direct relief for taxpayers should be on the A-list.”
The new federal bill includes $40 billion for bridge construction, maintenance and repairs. About $27.5 billion of that will be shared “to ensure every state’s bridges are provided for,” Fischer said in an August press release.
Nebraska has 1,302 bridges classified as “structurally deficient” among its 15,348-bridge inventory, the Republican senator from Valentine added.
Seafeldt said the Federal Aviation Administration will oversee the bill’s $15 billion nationwide boost in Airport Improvement Program funds, which pay most of the cost of Lee Bird Field projects.
But it’s good “we are already very close to completing our 20-year master planning project,” he said.
Now under final review, that plan envisions a new Lee Bird Field passenger terminal among other long-term projects.
The infrastructure bill includes $1 billion a year for a new national Airport Terminal Improvement Program, Fischer said.
One need only review the long-term part of North Platte’s 2021 one- and six-year road plan to review street projects that could get done sooner with the new dose of federal aid.
Most were featured in The Telegraph’s October 2019 “Flatrock Fix-Its” series, which reviewed repair and maintenance projects across city departments. A few of those have been finished since.
Kibbon said the city aims to “attack areas with multiple infrastructure issues with one project,” as with the 2020 rebuilding of six blocks of downtown Canteen District streets along with water and sewer lines below them.
Kibbon said the city continues to cope with aging water and sewer mains, some of them more than 100 years old. The new federal infrastructure bill includes $55 billion for “water infrastructure” projects, Fischer said.
Kibbon, City Engineer Brent Burklund and Public Service Director Layne Groseth said their first target for infrastructure-bill funds — if the timing works out — would be the long-delayed reconstruction of part of West Ninth Street.
The City Council in March approved design work to be “shovel-ready” to upgrade the narrow street and drainage ditches between Sherman and Buffalo Bill avenues.
The estimated $1.8 million project would widen the street and replace the ditches with storm sewers. That was done some years ago on the West Ninth stretch between Sherman and North Jeffers Street.
Burklund said the Nebraska Department of Economic Development rejected a 2020 application for $400,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant money toward West Ninth. DED oversees that federal grant program.
But the city intends to reapply, and the federal government “could run some of this (new) infrastructure money through the CDBG program,” Burklund said. “They’ve done it in the past.”
Even if federal aid isn’t there in time, Kibbon said, “we’ve committed to moving forward with West Ninth in the next year or so.”
In that case, he said, the city would turn to its regular practice of issuing street bonds that in time would be paid off with property taxes.
Kibbon said parallel West Ninth water and sewer upgrades will be financed from North Platte’s $4 million share of federal COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds. ARP money can be used on water, sewer or broadband projects within the city.
City officials said widening the Halligan Drive bridge over the NPPD Canal likely would be the next priority for possible help from the infrastructure bill.
Groseth said the bridge on the Interstate 80 frontage road is at least 50 years old. Halligan originally stopped at North Platte Community College’s North Campus, which opened in 1971 as Mid-Plains Voc-Tech.
With Iron Eagle Golf Course, homes and hotels farther east and more Halligan development to come, city officials are thinking about a wider bridge “so maybe residents can have a bike path or golf-cart path along the bridge,” Kibbon said.
Other candidates for federal help include:
» Rebuilding worn-out segments of West Francis and Leota streets, both of which serve Great Plains Health and nearby clinics.
» Widening and rebuilding arterial residential streets south of the South Platte River — notably West Eugene Avenue east of South Buffalo Bill Avenue — that cross city limits one or more times.
With Lincoln County also in line for funds from the federal bill, “we would like to collaborate with the city on fixing Eugene,” Kibbon said.
» Upgrading city-owned stoplights to operate under computer control, like those on U.S. Highways 30 and 83 that were recently upgraded with joint state and city funding.
Sensors or cameras would be included so “if no one’s coming one way, the other way can stay green longer,” Groseth said.
» Paving at least some of North Platte’s remaining graveled or dirt streets within city limits. They include streets on the city’s northwest and northeast sides and south of North Platte Catholic Schools.
» Paying for storm-sewer work to replace the ditch along Rodeo Road’s south side. Resurfacing of that part of U.S. 30 is now on long-term state highway plans.