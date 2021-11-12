Congress' newly passed infrastructure bill could help North Platte tackle 'to-do' list

But the city intends to reapply, and the federal government “could run some of this (new) infrastructure money through the CDBG program,” Burklund said. “They’ve done it in the past.”

Even if federal aid isn’t there in time, Kibbon said, “we’ve committed to moving forward with West Ninth in the next year or so.”

In that case, he said, the city would turn to its regular practice of issuing street bonds that in time would be paid off with property taxes.

Kibbon said parallel West Ninth water and sewer upgrades will be financed from North Platte’s $4 million share of federal COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds. ARP money can be used on water, sewer or broadband projects within the city.

City officials said widening the Halligan Drive bridge over the NPPD Canal likely would be the next priority for possible help from the infrastructure bill.

Groseth said the bridge on the Interstate 80 frontage road is at least 50 years old. Halligan originally stopped at North Platte Community College’s North Campus, which opened in 1971 as Mid-Plains Voc-Tech.