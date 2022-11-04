Conner Smith added to Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series Lineup

Emerging artist Conner Smith has been added to the Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series. Smith will open the final night, which features Jason Aldean and Lainey Wilson on June 24, 2023.

“A friend of ours in Nashville introduced me to Connor in October,” Nebraskaland Days Executive Director David Fudge said in a press release. “I heard him play and could see the same potential he sees in him. And that means something coming from this agent, who’s guided Luke Combs' career.”

Smith’s bio on his website, connersmithmusic.com, says he was born to write songs. His mother interviewed songwriters as part of her work when he was a small child. He remembers being in her office, transfixed, listening to the tapes of the people most music lovers never saw telling the stories of where the songs came from. By the time he was 6, he was writing his own. By the time he was 9, he’d signed to BMI as a writer.

"Being so immersed in songs and where they came from, the 21-year-old Nashville native is the rarest of all things: a songwriter from the inside out," the Nebraskaland Days press release says.

Tickets may be purchased at nebraskalanddays.com.