Construction begins to create sedimentation basin west of Paxton

A newly begun Nebraska Public Power District construction project west of Paxton is meant to overcome problems dating to major South Platte River floods in 2013 and 2015.

NPPD spokesman Mark Becker said workers are building a sedimentation basin near the Korty Diversion Dam to enable the district to reopen and limit sediment buildup in the South Platte Supply Canal.

The dam and canal, also known as the “Korty Canal,” opened in November 1946 as the second water supply source for the New Deal-era Sutherland Project, now owned and operated by NPPD.

The older part of the irrigation and hydroelectric system, completed in 1936, diverts North Platte River water just past the Keystone Diversion Dam below Kingsley Dam and Lake McConaughy.

Both the Keystone Canal and the Korty Canal feed into Sutherland Reservoir. Water from there goes to Lake Maloney — the system’s “regulating reservoir” — and back to the South Platte near North Platte Community College’s North Campus.

NPPD spokesman Mark Becker said the new basin will help reduce sediment buildup in the Korty Canal, a problem seriously worsened by the last decade’s South Platte floods.