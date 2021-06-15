Construction begins to create sedimentation basin west of Paxton

A newly begun Nebraska Public Power District construction project west of Paxton is meant to overcome problems dating to major South Platte River floods in 2013 and 2015.
NPPD spokesman Mark Becker said workers are building a sedimentation basin near the Korty Diversion Dam to enable the district to reopen and limit sediment buildup in the South Platte Supply Canal.
The dam and canal, also known as the “Korty Canal,” opened in November 1946 as the second water supply source for the New Deal-era Sutherland Project, now owned and operated by NPPD.
The older part of the irrigation and hydroelectric system, completed in 1936, diverts North Platte River water just past the Keystone Diversion Dam below Kingsley Dam and Lake McConaughy.
Both the Keystone Canal and the Korty Canal feed into Sutherland Reservoir. Water from there goes to Lake Maloney — the system’s “regulating reservoir” — and back to the South Platte near North Platte Community College’s North Campus.
NPPD spokesman Mark Becker said the new basin will help reduce sediment buildup in the Korty Canal, a problem seriously worsened by the last decade’s South Platte floods.
A weeklong cloudburst over Colorado’s Front Range in September 2013 caused flooding in South Platte towns from Sterling downstream. The river set its modern crest record of 14.4 feet at North Platte that Sept. 23.
In May 2015, Rocky Mountain snowmelt and rains in both states again caused the river to leave its banks.
NPPD both times diverted South Platte water down the Korty Canal to relieve flooding pressure farther east, Becker said.
But the combined impact of both floods left the canal almost entirely filled with sediment, forcing the power district to shut the canal down, he said.
Losing the Korty “has eliminated the opportunity to provide numerous regional benefits,” including Ogallala Aquifer recharge as well as flood protection, added NPPD corporate environmental manager Joe Citta.
Sutherland Reservoir also has been plagued with sediment issues, Becker said. The new Korty basin will be periodically dredged, with removed material disposed of.
To offset construction impact to South Platte wetlands near the basin, NPPD last November bought 0.362 acres of wetland credits for $35,000 from the city of North Platte’s “wetland mitigation bank.”
The city maintains a federally approved 26.42-acre “palustrine emergent wetland” near the river and North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant.
That wetland sits south of the retired sewer lagoon where Sustainable Beef LLC hopes to build a beef processing plant. That project won’t affect it, city officials have said.
While the city continues to own the mitigation bank’s real estate, public entities with construction projects affecting nearby wetlands can buy credits from it.
The Korty basin project will help lessen future South Platte flood impacts in North Platte, City Engineer Brent Burklund said when the City Council approved NPPD’s purchase of the wetland credits.
BSB Construction of Curtis is building the sedimentation basin, Becker said.