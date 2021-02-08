 Skip to main content
Construction work to begin next Monday on I-80 near Brady
Local News

Weather permitting, construction work will begin next Monday on Interstate 80 near Brady, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Midwest Coatings Co. and BAS Holding, LLC, of Modale, Iowa, has the $233,600 contract.

Work includes crack sealing I-80 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes. Work will take place from Reference Post 198+40 to Reference Post 205+61. Traffic will be maintained with lane closures, speed reductions and a 12-foot width restriction. Anticipated completion is spring 2021.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.

