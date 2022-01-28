Consumption tax amendment, Brewer resolution backing Nebraska producers will go before Unicam

The Legislature’s Agriculture Committee Tuesday will hear a resolution by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer urging Nebraska’s congressional delegation to push for federal laws backing “farmers, ranchers and small meat processors without compromising food safety standards and foreign market access.”

LR 242, introduced last May, references recent federal laws enabling a Nebraska meat and poultry inspection program and $60 million in available grants to update or expand small meatpacking plants.

The hearing on Brewer’s resolution will start at 1:30 p.m. CT Tuesday in State Capitol Room 1003. It also will be livestreamed.

Here’s how to watch the Legislature’s activities and follow bills by using the Unicameral website:

» Click on the “Nebraska Public Media” logo and look under “Streaming Now” or “Coming Soon” for the schedule of livestreamed floor debates and public hearings by committees.

Floor debate also is telecast live by Nebraska Public Media on NE-W, formerly known as NET2 (Allo Communications Channel 11 or Spectrum Channel 190 in North Platte).