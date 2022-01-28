Consumption tax amendment, Brewer resolution backing Nebraska producers will go before Unicam

The latest version of state Sen. Steve Erdman’s “consumption tax” constitutional amendment will go before a legislative committee Thursday in Lincoln.
The Revenue Committee will hold its public hearing on Legislative Resolution 264CA at 1:30 p.m. CT in State Capitol Room 1524. West central Nebraskans may watch it and other Unicameral committee hearings via nebraskalegislature.gov.
As with previous editions, Erdman’s plan would replace property, sales and income taxes with a consumption tax on Jan. 1, 2024.
Excise taxes would be the only existing tax allowed to continue being collected after that date if the Legislature passes LR 264CA and voters adopt it in the Nov. 8 general election.
LB 133, an “enabling bill” Erdman introduced in 2021, would allow cities, villages and counties to adopt local consumption taxes besides the state tax.
The Bayard lawmaker has said LR 264CA incorporates guidance in an attorney general’s opinion to ensure it meets the Nebraska Constitution’s mandate that bills and amendments cover only one subject.
If lawmakers don’t put his amendment on the ballot, Erdman said, he remains ready to pursue it via initiative petition drive.
The Legislature’s Agriculture Committee Tuesday will hear a resolution by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer urging Nebraska’s congressional delegation to push for federal laws backing “farmers, ranchers and small meat processors without compromising food safety standards and foreign market access.”
LR 242, introduced last May, references recent federal laws enabling a Nebraska meat and poultry inspection program and $60 million in available grants to update or expand small meatpacking plants.
The hearing on Brewer’s resolution will start at 1:30 p.m. CT Tuesday in State Capitol Room 1003. It also will be livestreamed.
Here’s how to watch the Legislature’s activities and follow bills by using the Unicameral website:
» Click on the “Nebraska Public Media” logo and look under “Streaming Now” or “Coming Soon” for the schedule of livestreamed floor debates and public hearings by committees.
Floor debate also is telecast live by Nebraska Public Media on NE-W, formerly known as NET2 (Allo Communications Channel 11 or Spectrum Channel 190 in North Platte).
» If you know the number of a legislative bill or constitutional amendment, type it under “Search Current Bills” to call up the measure’s text and related votes and documents. (For the language of current state laws, type their number or keywords under “Search Laws.”)
Computer users can leave comments on individual bills by clicking the appropriate spot on the main page for that bill.
If the bill hasn’t yet had its public hearing, users may ask that their comments be included in the bill’s official hearing record. Such requests must be made by noon CT the day of the hearing.
The Unicameral website offers many other documents for understanding and following the Legislature, including its online Unicameral Update newsletter.
