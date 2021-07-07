Contractor Services wins bid to handle traffic during spillway painting project at Lake McConaughey

HOLDREGE — Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District directors Tuesday approved two bids related to projects at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala.
Contractor Services of North Platte won a $66,250 bid to handle traffic control as Kingsley Dam’s outlet tower and “Morning Glory” spillway are repainted, according to a district press release.
Allen Blasting & Coating of Wever, Iowa, was scheduled to start the repainting in June before Central officials decided to delay the project at least three weeks.
One lane of Nebraska Highway 61 across the dam will be closed during the work, with traffic on both lanes restored during the Labor Day weekend.
In an unrelated Lake Mac project, Central’s directors awarded a $122,649 bid for an erosion protection project in the Mako Chi’Mni area along the lake’s south shore.
TenCate Geosynthetics Americas of Ada, Michigan, will place synthetic tubes filled with sand and sediment along the shoreline. Mako Chi’Mni lies between the Lakeview and Ogallala Beach areas north of U.S. Highway 26.
Central civil engineer Tyler Thulin said McConaughy’s elevation Tuesday stood at 3,245.7 feet, 69.9% of capacity and nearly 20 feet below the lake’s usual allowed maximum elevation.
Outflows through Kingsley were about 2,250 cubic feet per second, Thulin said, but they’ve slowed since the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ended its latest releases last week from its “environmental account” of McConaughy water.
Under the dam’s 1990s relicensing agreement, the federal agency periodically sends water downstream to help maintain wildlife habitat in the Platte River basin.
Inflows from the North Platte River into Lake Mac currently are about 400 cfs, Thulin said.
In other business, the Central board:
» Voted to seek a grant from the state’s Water Sustainability Fund to fund 60% of a $14 million to $17 million replacement of the district’s “E65 Siphon” at Elwood Reservoir.
Central plans to build 5,500 feet of new canal and 5,800 feet of pipe, allowing water to flow into the reservoir by gravity. The Nebraska Natural Resources Commission will announce grant winners by year’s end.
» Expressed support for a playground project at Johnson Lake that is under legal review. Supporters hope to finish the playground next year.
» Learned that Central could begin irrigation releases from Elwood Reservoir this week unless the Holdrege area gets more rain.
Farmers in the “Tri-County” area of Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties are the district’s primary water customers. Rain around Holdrege is about 1 inch below average since May 1, said irrigation and water services manager Scott Dicke.