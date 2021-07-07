Contractor Services wins bid to handle traffic during spillway painting project at Lake McConaughey

HOLDREGE — Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District directors Tuesday approved two bids related to projects at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala.

Contractor Services of North Platte won a $66,250 bid to handle traffic control as Kingsley Dam’s outlet tower and “Morning Glory” spillway are repainted, according to a district press release.

Allen Blasting & Coating of Wever, Iowa, was scheduled to start the repainting in June before Central officials decided to delay the project at least three weeks.

One lane of Nebraska Highway 61 across the dam will be closed during the work, with traffic on both lanes restored during the Labor Day weekend.

In an unrelated Lake Mac project, Central’s directors awarded a $122,649 bid for an erosion protection project in the Mako Chi’Mni area along the lake’s south shore.

TenCate Geosynthetics Americas of Ada, Michigan, will place synthetic tubes filled with sand and sediment along the shoreline. Mako Chi’Mni lies between the Lakeview and Ogallala Beach areas north of U.S. Highway 26.

Central civil engineer Tyler Thulin said McConaughy’s elevation Tuesday stood at 3,245.7 feet, 69.9% of capacity and nearly 20 feet below the lake’s usual allowed maximum elevation.

