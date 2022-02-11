Conventions coming up for Keith and Lincoln county Republican Party members

Republican Party members in Keith and Lincoln counties will be holding their 2022 county conventions over the coming weeks.

Keith County’s local GOP will have its convention at 5 p.m. MT March 15 at The Driftwood restaurant, 118 N. Spruce St., in downtown Ogallala.

Lincoln County Republicans will follow suit at 7 p.m. CT March 28 at the North Platte Regional Airport meeting room at Lee Bird Field, 5400 E. Lee Bird Drive.

GOP members in both counties must register as delegates with their respective county clerks by March 1 in order to vote at their convention, according to press releases from both county party organizations.

Besides electing county party leadership, delegates will choose who will attend the Nebraska GOP convention July 9 in Kearney. Lincoln County will have nine state delegates and Keith County two.

Keith County Republicans also will hold their regular county caucus at Driftwood at 5 p.m. MT Tuesday.