Council approves raises for police, accepts city audit

The North Platte City Council on Tuesday also:

» Approved an effective two-year extension to the city’s collective bargaining agreement with its police union as part of a nine-item “consent agenda.”

The accord with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 33 amends the current contract to raise police pay June 1 and then again Oct. 1 to better compare with peers in similarly sized cities, Interim City Administrator Layne Groseth told The Telegraph.

The Oct. 1 adjustment will include an extra 1.5% as a cost-of-living raise, he said.

Police then would receive inflation-related raises of 1.5% on June 1, 2023, and 3.5% on Oct. 1, 2023. The contract will expire Sept. 30, 2024.

» Officially accepted the city’s 2020-21 audit report, which Marcy Luth of Grand Island’s AMGL accounting firm reviewed with council members during a work session before the regular meeting.

Luth applauded council members for their initial steps to fund a formal general-fund cash reserve. Her firm for years had recommended setting one up, which the council did in the city’s 2021-22 budget.

When the 2020-21 fiscal year ended Sept. 30, the city had $4.33 million available for reserves, Luth said. It needs $11.45 million to be able to cover three months’ city spending as AMGL recommends.

But “you’ve made some improvement, and that’s what we want to see continued to build that up,” she told council members.

Acceptance of the audit was also part of Tuesday’s consent agenda.

