Council asked to name Groseth city administrator

North Platte City Council members face their longest agenda of the year Tuesday, topped by votes to appoint two key city officials and the annual 2022-23 budget hearing.

They’ll be asked to approve nine nominations by Mayor Brandon Kelliher, topped by his request to name Public Service Director Layne Groseth city administrator. That would remove his “interim” tag as Matthew Kibbon’s successor in the city’s top appointed job.

The 5:30 p.m. regular meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., also includes the ratification of Bill Troshynski as city attorney and approval of his law firm to replace Waite & McWha as city legal counsel.

After the evening’s 25-item regular agenda, the council will reconvene for a nonvoting special meeting limited to the city’s budget hearing.

Following its usual “budget season” practice, council members will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to vote on an ordinance to adopt the budget. Five other related measures also will be handled in that meeting.

Total city spending in all funds would jump 35.1% to nearly $184.7 million for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

General-fund spending, however, would rise by only 5.5% to $34.6 million. North Platte’s budget also includes a general-fund cash reserve, self-supporting Municipal Light & Water and 26 miscellaneous funds.

The city’s total property tax request would grow by 6.8% to $7.65 million, but its 2022-23 tax rate would fall 0.7% from 44.2 cents to 43.9 cents per $100 of taxable value. North Platte Airport Authority taxes are not included.

Groseth, public works director since January 2019, won unanimous council approval April 19 as interim city administrator. The rural Lincoln County native was city administrator in Albion, in east central Nebraska, from 1994 to 2000.

Kibbon, whose last day was May 6, had served two years after his April 2020 appointment to succeed longtime City Administrator Jim Hawks.

Kelliher said last April that the search for Kibbon’s successor “may take six to 18 months to complete,” based on talks with leaders of the Lincoln-based Zelle LLC search firm hired by the city.

He told The Telegraph Friday that 19 people applied for the permanent city administrator’s job. An 11-member committee narrowed that group to three finalists, including Groseth, and interviewed them Aug. 16.

Kelliher said names of the finalists and the timing of their interviews were not made public because one finalist asked for confidentiality in light of that person’s current job.

Former Mayor Dwight Livingston made finalists’ names public in 2020 before they were interviewed by a similar panel and he named Kibbon to succeed Hawks.

Besides himself, Kelliher said, members of the interview committee were a Zelle representative, Council President Jim Nisley, Councilmen Pete Volz and Ed Rieker, three city department leaders and three at-large community members.

The mayor said Groseth’s promotion means the City Council will be asked in time to appoint a new public service director. Groseth also has been serving as interim ML&W director.

The 1988 Maxwell High School graduate had worked 12 years as a diesel shop mechanical supervisor at the Union Pacific Railroad’s Bailey Yard when tapped to succeed veteran Public Service Director Wes Meyer.

Troshynski, who would succeed City Attorney Terry Waite Oct. 6, is one of four partners in the North Platte firm of Brouillette, Dugan, Troshynski and Bellew.

The council had hired Waite & McWha to provide legal services in January 2019, following the retirement of longtime City Attorney Doug Stack. He was a full-time city employee.

City officials advertised last November for fresh contract proposals after council members expressed concerns during 2021-22 budget talks about the size of the legal budget.

The Brouillette firm scored highest among four law firms submitting bids, leading the council July 5 to authorize Kelliher to negotiate a contract.

The 2022-23 budget receiving its hearing Tuesday night includes $216,000 for legal services. That’s 32.4% less than the $319,743 budgeted for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

Although Troshynski would be the designated city attorney, other members of the Brouillette firm could sit at council meetings as legal counsel when needed. Waite & McWha had a similar arrangement.

Other Kelliher nominations to city posts on Tuesday’s agenda include Kathy Swain, Michelle McNea and Kaitlyn Holm to the Tree Board and Kathleen Matthews to the city Planning Commission. She would succeed outgoing panel Chairwoman Marilyn McGahan.

The mayor also will ask the council to reappoint John Patterson and Greg Wilke as full members and Robert Stefka as the alternate member of the city’s Board of Adjustment.

All seven of the latter appointments are on the 16-item “consent agenda,” which will be approved with a single vote unless a council member seeks separate votes on one or more items.