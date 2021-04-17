Council, Groene discuss how 'microTIF' could help reinvigorate city's older buildings

State Sen. Mike Groene stressed simplicity — for property owners and local officials alike — in explaining his 2020 “microTIF” building rehabilitation incentive law Friday at a North Platte City Council work session.
He said he’s worked to make it as easy as possible for owners of older homes and business buildings to access the program and city officials to administer it, he said.
“I think it’s a boon for your community to improve your older parts of town and business areas,” the North Platte lawmaker said.
Council members asked Groene questions about microTIF’s mechanics while also expressing optimism it’ll spark a wave of updates to the decades-old homes that form the majority of North Platte’s housing stock.
Groene, who won unanimous 49-0 approval in the Legislature for microTIF last August, came back from Lincoln for the work session during a four-day Unicameral break.
The law, which took effect in November, uses principles of tax increment financing in enabling owners of buildings 60 years old or older to receive refunds of property taxes generated by “repair, rehabilitation or replacement” of those structures.
Mayor Brandon Kelliher said he and City Administrator Matthew Kibbon are “60 to 90 days” away from finalizing an enabling measure needed for the council to authorize microTIF’s use in North Platte.
But “I don’t think we’ll find a lot of resistance in this council” to giving Groene’s concept a try, he said. “Probably none.”
Councilman Pete Volz was among those expressing approval. “I love this concept, and thank you for bringing it to the Legislature and getting this passed,” he told Groene.
Once enabled, microTIF would be available immediately for owners of structures that were built in 1961 or earlier and sit in parts of North Platte already declared “substandard and blighted” for purposes of “regular” TIF.
Post-project taxable values cannot exceed $250,000 for a single-family home, $1 million for multifamily or commercial buildings or $10 million for buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.
North Platte has 338 homes already in TIF-eligible areas among the 4,723 homes citywide that are at least 60 years old, according to a November Telegraph analysis.
Those 4,723 homes account for 58.3% of all homes within city limits. Only 0.5% of them had 2019 taxable values over $250,000.
If they’re not already in a TIF-eligible area, the city would have to declare them “substandard and blighted” for their owners to use microTIF.
About 28.8% of all land inside city limits has that status, nearing the state’s 35% maximum for cities North Platte’s size.
But if an otherwise eligible property owner wanted to use microTIF, Groene said, the city could simply “blight” his or her individual property or — if other homeowners were interested — a block or handful of blocks.
“You could pinpoint small areas in the residential areas,” he said. “You don’t have to do big blocks of land.”
Kelliher said he and Kibbon are working toward just that idea. “It’d be difficult to say (that) if you only want to do your house, you can’t do it,” the mayor said.
Council President Jim Nisley brought up fears of a stigma from the “substandard and blighted” label that have haunted past city discussions of using TIF for older homes.
“You’ll have some neighbors come in saying, ‘We don’t want that,’” he said. “There will be neighbors who don’t want their neighbor’s house declared blighted and substandard.”
Councilman Mark Woods, who represents the north-side Ward 4 and also renovates homes for rental, saw it differently.
“I see that as part of the argument” for microTIF, he said. “They’re going to improve their house. That’s going to bring up the value of (other) houses just a tiny bit.”
Councilman Ty Lucas, chief lending officer at NebraskaLand National Bank, cited past comments by the late North Platte appraiser Jim Bain that “blighted” status doesn’t hurt a home’s taxable value and might help it.
“I’m hopeful (microTIF) will help with the overall education process of what ‘blighted and substandard’ is,” said Lucas, who served with Bain on the city Planning Commission before winning election to the council.
Lucas thanked Groene for working with groups such as the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and the Nebraska Bankers Association to make microTIF as simple as possible for all involved.
If a property meets the law’s standards, its owner need only fill out the application form developed by DED and file it with the city, Groene said.
“You can’t turn them down, and you don’t approve them,” he told council members. “Once (the form is) turned in, it’s approved.”
But that property owner has to finish the work within two years to get refunds on property taxes generated by the increase in its taxable value, he added.
“If the work isn’t done or the valuation isn’t there” to cover that amount within 10 years, “you don’t get the money,” Groene said.
Once the county assessor certifies the work is done, the property owner receives annual refunds until those taxes are recovered or 10 years pass, whichever comes first. That time limit is shorter than regular TIF’s 15 years.
The city issues a no-interest “promissory note” to the property owner, which transfers along with the property’s title if the owner sells it before it’s paid off or the 10-year clock runs out, Groene said.