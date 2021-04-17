Council, Groene discuss how 'microTIF' could help reinvigorate city's older buildings

But if an otherwise eligible property owner wanted to use microTIF, Groene said, the city could simply “blight” his or her individual property or — if other homeowners were interested — a block or handful of blocks.

“You could pinpoint small areas in the residential areas,” he said. “You don’t have to do big blocks of land.”

Kelliher said he and Kibbon are working toward just that idea. “It’d be difficult to say (that) if you only want to do your house, you can’t do it,” the mayor said.

Council President Jim Nisley brought up fears of a stigma from the “substandard and blighted” label that have haunted past city discussions of using TIF for older homes.

“You’ll have some neighbors come in saying, ‘We don’t want that,’” he said. “There will be neighbors who don’t want their neighbor’s house declared blighted and substandard.”

Councilman Mark Woods, who represents the north-side Ward 4 and also renovates homes for rental, saw it differently.

“I see that as part of the argument” for microTIF, he said. “They’re going to improve their house. That’s going to bring up the value of (other) houses just a tiny bit.”