County Board to have 1- and 6-year road plan public hearing Monday

The Lincoln County commissioners will conduct its one- and six-year road plan public hearing at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The public hearing on the road plan begins at 10 a.m. The commissioners will consider adoption of the plan following the hearing.

The board will:

» Consider an application by Zachary and Shayla Paulman for Paulman Administrative Subdivision located at the intersection of South King Road and West Correction Line Road in an A-1 agricultural district.

» Consider donation of temporary easement and purchase of real property from Brent and Kara Reeder (Sutherland North Bridge project).

» The commissioners will receive an update on on the southeastern Lincoln County fire, and recognize first responders and other units that assisted on the blaze.

» Lincoln County employee recognition.

» Conduct quarterly inspection of the Lincoln County Detention Center.

» Authorize the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Mortensen Farm and Ranch.

» Receive and order filed the return of sale proceedings on real property from the public tax sale.