County board to receive bids on asphalt projects
Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County Commissioners will receive bids and consider acceptance of a bid for the 2021 Department of Roads asphalt projects.

The board will:

» Discuss and consider setting a date to receive bids for the 2nd & 3rd Floor Restroom remodel project.

» Consider authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign a right of way permit for Consolidated Companies.

» Consider authorizing Weems to sign a right of way permit for Custer Public Power District.

» Consider authorizing Weems to sign a right of way permit for Hershey Coop Telephone Co.

» Consider authorizing Weems to sign an agreement for professional civil engineering services with T.C. Engineering, Inc.

The board meets at 9 a.m. at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., in North Platte.

