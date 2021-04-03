County board to receive bids on asphalt projects

The Lincoln County Commissioners will receive bids and consider acceptance of a bid for the 2021 Department of Roads asphalt projects.
The board will:
» Discuss and consider setting a date to receive bids for the 2nd & 3rd Floor Restroom remodel project.
» Consider authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign a right of way permit for Consolidated Companies.
» Consider authorizing Weems to sign a right of way permit for Custer Public Power District.
» Consider authorizing Weems to sign a right of way permit for Hershey Coop Telephone Co.
» Consider authorizing Weems to sign an agreement for professional civil engineering services with T.C. Engineering, Inc.
The board meets at 9 a.m. at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., in North Platte.