County clerk: Office sent out 5,951 ballots in first wave of mailings

Early ballots for the Nov. 3 general election went out this week to the one-fourth of Lincoln County’s registered voters who had applied for them by Monday.

County Clerk Becky Rossell, who doubles as the county’s election commissioner, said her office sent out 5,951 ballots in that first wave.

That’s about 25.2% of the 23,616 county residents registered to vote in the May 12 primary, in which 9,279 early ballots were requested — largely due to COVID-19 health measures — and 7,999 of those were cast.

“We had a pretty good rush (of ballot requests) right off the bat when we first mailed (application postcards) out,” Rossell said. “But now it’s trickled off to just a few every day.”

Requests for early ballots will be taken by her office until 6 p.m. Oct. 23, she added, as will new in-person voter registrations.

To be counted, early ballots must be in the hands of Rossell’s office by 8 p.m. Election Day, when in-person polling sites also close.

Ballots may be mailed, left in person at Rossell’s office or placed in the county’s dropboxes at the south door of the courthouse, 301 S. Jeffers St., or the south end of the Sheriff’s Office parking lot across Jeffers.