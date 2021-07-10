County Commissioners to take up lingering trails bid

Lincoln County commissioners Monday will resume discussing what to do after a lone bid to connect two local bicycle trails came in much higher than expected.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
The County Board will pick up at 9:40 a.m. where it left off July 6 in mulling the bid for the North Platte Trails Network project, said County Clerk Becky Rossell.
The network raised about $200,000 toward building a new 0.5-mile stretch in the county’s right-of-way along West State Farm Road between Buffalo Bill Avenue and about Echo Drive. The county would cover the rest.
But the project’s lone bid by Myers Construction came in at $325,884, about $75,000 more than Trails Network members expected. Commissioners agreed to their request to table the bid for a week.
A second bid came in too late for the County Board to legally consider it, Rossell said.
In other business, commissioners will:
» Decide whether to renew the county’s annual interlocal fuel-purchase agreement with the city of North Platte.
Under the accord, the city buys fuel for both local governments and sells the county its share at cost plus an extra 1 cent per gallon. The City Council ratified the renewal July 6.
» Consider special designated liquor permits for Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center Aug. 6-7, during North Platte Rail Days, and for Feather River Vineyard July 31 at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park.
» Hold an executive session on contract negotiations.
» Resume hearing 2021 property valuation protests while sitting as the county’s Board of Equalization.