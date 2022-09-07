 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

County fair board OKs budget, eyes education center fundraising

  • Updated
Lincoln County Ag Society unveils plans, drawings of new multipurpose building

The Lincoln County Agricultural Society plans a new indoor facility that would house a dirt floor arena, classrooms, livestock stalls for agriculture-based events. The location would be on the northwest corner of the property where the fairgrounds are located off U.S. Highway 30 at the west end of North Platte.

 CHIEF CONSTRUCTION, COURTESY OF LINCOLN COUNTY AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY

The Lincoln County Agricultural Society hopes to start a major fundraising push for its planned new fairgrounds building by year’s end, board President Brent Roggow said Wednesday.

He spoke after fair board members Tuesday night approved their $9.78 million 2022-23 budget, most of which reflects their intent to build the Linco Ag & Education Center north of the North Platte fairgrounds’ activity center.

That’s been the case since the Ag Society in 2018-19 began gradually setting aside funds for construction while hoping to land major outside funding to start work sooner.

One such effort netted $117,600 in June from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development from Nebraska’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds. The Ag Society had hoped for $2 million, however.

Roggow said the fair board has gathered nearly $1 million from public and private sources for the estimated $12 million education center project.

“We’d really like to raise $6 million and then go to the (county) commissioners for the other $6 million,” he said.

Board members Tuesday hired BCom Solutions of Lincoln, a capital campaign marketing firm. Roggow said BCom will help them launch a redoubled campaign to get the project ready to take to the County Board.

The Ag Society also has a pending grant application with Visit North Platte to add county lodging tax money to the education center’s funding mix, he said.

Its 2022-23 budget asks for $434,799 in support from property taxes, 16.9% higher than the previous fiscal year.

The society’s projected tax rate would be 13.5% higher than in 2021-22, rising from 0.72 cents to 0.82 cents per $100 of taxable value.

