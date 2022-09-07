County fair board OKs budget, eyes education center fundraising

The Lincoln County Agricultural Society hopes to start a major fundraising push for its planned new fairgrounds building by year’s end, board President Brent Roggow said Wednesday.

He spoke after fair board members Tuesday night approved their $9.78 million 2022-23 budget, most of which reflects their intent to build the Linco Ag & Education Center north of the North Platte fairgrounds’ activity center.

That’s been the case since the Ag Society in 2018-19 began gradually setting aside funds for construction while hoping to land major outside funding to start work sooner.

One such effort netted $117,600 in June from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development from Nebraska’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds. The Ag Society had hoped for $2 million, however.

Roggow said the fair board has gathered nearly $1 million from public and private sources for the estimated $12 million education center project.

“We’d really like to raise $6 million and then go to the (county) commissioners for the other $6 million,” he said.

Board members Tuesday hired BCom Solutions of Lincoln, a capital campaign marketing firm. Roggow said BCom will help them launch a redoubled campaign to get the project ready to take to the County Board.

The Ag Society also has a pending grant application with Visit North Platte to add county lodging tax money to the education center’s funding mix, he said.

Its 2022-23 budget asks for $434,799 in support from property taxes, 16.9% higher than the previous fiscal year.

The society’s projected tax rate would be 13.5% higher than in 2021-22, rising from 0.72 cents to 0.82 cents per $100 of taxable value.