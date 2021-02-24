Couple arrested on drug charges after rent dispute at Lincoln Highway RV Park

What began as a rent dispute turned into drug charges for a couple living at Lincoln Highway RV Park, 4684 Rodeo Road, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The 45-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana after sheriff’s deputies arrived at the man's camper Tuesday morning to remove him from the RV park.

The pair, both formerly of California, had allegedly stopped paying rent and utilities to the RV park owners “many months ago,” according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Believing the park owners were not able to evict them under the Landlord Tenant Act, the man sued the park owners.

The civil case concluded Feb. 17 with a court ruling that RV parks are not protected by the Landlord Tenant Act since campers are not permanent residents. But the man did not remove the camper nor pay back rent or utilities after the ruling.

When deputies arrived to remove the camper and collect payments for back rent and utilities, they smelled burnt and raw marijuana, according to the post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.