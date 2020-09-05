Mid-Plains United Way has distributed more than 50% of its COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to local nonprofits.
Funding is still available to 501(c)3 nonprofits who have a focus in improving education, financial stability and/or health and need funds to combat the spread of COVID-19, mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic or have experienced financial difficulty as a result of the virus, according to a press release from United Way.
To request an application for a COVID-19 Community Relief Micro Grant, email unitedway172@gmail.com with the subject line “COVID-19 Micro Grant Application Request.”
Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and will go through a review process by the Mid-Plains United Way Board of Trustees.
The following organizations have received grants from the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund:
» Lutheran Family Services: Funds were used to shift behavioral health therapy, support groups, classes and trainings to an online telehealth platform.
» Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center: Funds were used to obtain remote forensic interviewing capabilities.
» Nebraska Youth Center: Funds were used to obtain virus protective gear: disinfectant, gloves, eye protectors, masks, electrostatic backpacks, etc., to ensure safety of residents and staff.
» L2 for Kids: Funds were used to increase school clothes buying capabilities to include families impacted by the virus.
» North Platte Kids Academy: Funds will be used to buy disinfectant and virus protective supplies to maintain a safe child care environment.
In the press release, Mid-Plains United Way thanked the Union Pacific Railroad Foundation for its contribution of $20,000 to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.
COVID-19 funding is kept separate from regular campaign program funding for partner nonprofits.
To make a donation, text STRONGER to 1-800-591-3701, online at www.midplainsunitedway.com or by mail to P.O. Box 172, North Platte, NE 69103.
