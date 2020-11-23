COVID-19 has impacted a lot, but not home sales in North Platte

Forty-two homes have been sold and 45 more have been under contract per four-week month in 2020, compared respectively with 36 and 38 during 2019.

A total of 464 homes were sold through Nov. 3, just short of the 472 sold in all of 2019.

Realtors board President Tom Moore, an agent with Great Plains Realty, said he and his peers were as worried about COVID-19’s impact as leaders of other types of businesses.

“In early March, all of us were wondering how our businesses were going to be doing,” Moore said Monday.

Instead, the novel coronavirus forced local real estate agents to adjust how they marketed and sold homes without noticeably affecting sales themselves.

“With the low interest rates, we just kept on going,” Moore said.

Agents must wear masks when entering particular homes for sale, and they wipe down surfaces after hosting a client for a showing, he said.

“We went to more virtual viewings and did more virtual tours of the house if clients wanted it,” Moore said. But “folks like to walk through it and see it and make sure it’s going to work for them.”

In the end, “2019 was a good year and I think 2020 will pan out to be a good year for residential real estate,” he said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.