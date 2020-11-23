COVID-19 has impacted a lot, but not home sales in North Platte

COVID-19 has affected the way North Platte real estate agents do their jobs — but not their results.
Average new monthly listings for 2020’s first 10 months have basically equaled those for 2019, while more homes have been sold for a higher average price this year than last.
The Lincoln County Board of Realtors recently released cumulative 2020 home-sales figures through Nov. 3, as well as October figures in its first monthly update since December 2019.
A recently filled vacancy in the board’s front office, which had lasted for most of 2020, was cited as the reason for the nine-month gap in monthly statistics.
Because the Realtors group’s 2020 figures covered 44 full weeks, The Telegraph averaged its 2019 and 2020 statistics based on a four-week month for this story.
On that basis, North Platte real estate agents who are part of the city’s Multiple Listing Service have averaged 48 new home listings per month in 2020, compared with 49 in 2019.
Their clients had listed 527 homes for sale this year through Nov. 3, compared with 632 for all of last year.
Average days on the market have lengthened this year from 57 to 71, but homes have sold for an average price of $163,622 as opposed to $139,941 last year.
Forty-two homes have been sold and 45 more have been under contract per four-week month in 2020, compared respectively with 36 and 38 during 2019.
A total of 464 homes were sold through Nov. 3, just short of the 472 sold in all of 2019.
Realtors board President Tom Moore, an agent with Great Plains Realty, said he and his peers were as worried about COVID-19’s impact as leaders of other types of businesses.
“In early March, all of us were wondering how our businesses were going to be doing,” Moore said Monday.
Instead, the novel coronavirus forced local real estate agents to adjust how they marketed and sold homes without noticeably affecting sales themselves.
“With the low interest rates, we just kept on going,” Moore said.
Agents must wear masks when entering particular homes for sale, and they wipe down surfaces after hosting a client for a showing, he said.
“We went to more virtual viewings and did more virtual tours of the house if clients wanted it,” Moore said. But “folks like to walk through it and see it and make sure it’s going to work for them.”
In the end, “2019 was a good year and I think 2020 will pan out to be a good year for residential real estate,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.